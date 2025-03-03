Ocugen Receives Positive Opinion For ATMP Classification Of OCU410, OCU410ST For Eye Diseases

(RTTNews) - Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN), Monday announced that the European Medicines Agency or EMA's Committee for Advanced Therapies or CAT has granted a positive opinion for the Advanced Therapy Medicinal Product or ATMP classification of its gene therapy candidates, OCU410 and OCU410ST, for the treatment of geographic atrophy or GA and Stargardt disease.

The decision follows a review by the EMA and accelerates the regulatory process for these groundbreaking treatments.

OCU410 and OCU410ST are designed to address unmet medical needs in retinal diseases, offering the potential for a one-time treatment with enhanced safety and efficacy.

Preliminary data from ongoing clinical trials show promising results, including slower lesion growth and improvement in visual function for patients with GA and Stargardt disease.

Ocugen plans to move forward with Phase 3 clinical trials for OCU410 in GA and Phase 2/3 trials for OCU410ST in Stargardt disease, with Marketing Authorization Applications or MAA planned for 2028 and 2027, respectively.

The ATMP classification provides Ocugen with the opportunity for more frequent scientific advice and protocol assistance from the EMA as it continues to advance its innovative gene therapies for retinal diseases.

Currently, OCGN is trading at $0.63, down by 2.49 percent on the Nasdaq.

