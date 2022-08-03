Ocugen Q2 Preview: Rebound Quarter Inbound?

The Zacks Medical Sector has struggled year-to-date, declining nearly 16% and underperforming the S&P 500 in several timeframes, as the table below illustrates.



One company residing in the sector, Ocugen OCGN, is on deck to report quarterly results on Friday, August 5th, before the market opens.

Ocugen is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies that address rare and underserved eye diseases.

In addition, the company carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) with an overall VGM Score of an F. Right off the bat, that’s generally a pairing that you never want to see.

How does the company stack up heading into the print? Let’s find out.

Share Performance

Ocugen shares have struggled over the last year, declining more than 60% in value and vastly underperforming the S&P 500. Shares broke off near early November 2021 and have been stuck in a deep downtrend.



However, over the last three months, shares have tacked on 5.6% in value, outperforming the S&P 500 by a notable margin and indicating that buyers have started to come in.



Quarterly Estimates

Analysts have been bearish over the last 60 days, with one downwards estimate revision coming in. However, the Zacks Consensus EPS Estimate of -$0.08 reflects a rock-solid 38% uptick in quarterly earnings year-over-year.



Quarterly Performance & Market Reactions

Ocugen has really struggled to report bottom-line results above expectations, missing the Zacks Consensus EPS Estimate in seven of its eight previous quarterly reports. In addition, the company recorded a massive 280% bottom-line miss in its latest quarter.

The market has reacted poorly to the company’s recent quarterly reports – shares have moved downwards twice following Ocugen’s last three quarterly reports.

Putting Everything Together

The company carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell). In addition, shares have been stuck in a long-term downtrend, quarterly EPS has repeatedly been reported below expectations, but earnings are forecasted to grow by a double-digit percentage.

