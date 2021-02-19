Ocugen (OCGN) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Ocugen, Inc. OCGN will provide updates on its pipeline developments when it reports fourth-quarter 2020 results.

The company has a negative earnings surprise history, missing expectations in three of the trailing four quarters. The average negative earnings surprise was 274.44%. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered a negative earnings surprise of 250%.

Shares of Ocugen have surged 1801% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 12.2%.

Let's see how things are shaping up for this announcement.

Key Developments

Ocugen receives collaboration revenues, which consist of royalty payments received in connection with agreements accounted for as collaborative arrangements. However, the company does not have any marketed product in its portfolio yet.

The company will provide updates on its pipeline development in the fourth quarter.

Ocugen's first gene therapy candidate, OCU400, is being developed to treat retinitis pigmentosa (RP). Ocugen is planning to initiate two phase I/IIa studies on OCU400 in the second half of 2021.

Its second gene therapy candidate, OCU410, is being developed to utilize the nuclear receptor genes RAR-related orphan receptor A (RORA) for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD). This candidate is currently in preclinical development. Ocugen is planning to initiate a phase I/IIa study on OCU410 in 2022.

In October 2020, the company entered into an agreement with Kemwell Biopharma Pvt. Ltd to manufacture its biologic product candidate, OCU200. OCU200 is being evaluated to treat diabetic macular edema (DME), diabetic retinopathy (DR) and wet AMD. Ocugen plans to expand the therapeutic applications of OCU200 beyond DME, DR and wet AMD to potentially include macular edema following retinal vein occlusion and myopic choroidal neovascularization. It expects to initiate an investigational new drug (IND) application on OCU200 in 2021 and a phase I/IIa study on the candidate in the first half of 2022.

In February 2021, Ocugen and Bharat Biotech entered into a definitive agreement to co-develop, supply and commercialize Bharat Biotech’s COVAXIN, an advanced-stage whole-virion inactivated COVID-19 vaccine candidate, for the U.S. market. Per the agreement, Ocugen will have U.S. rights to the vaccine candidate and will be responsible for clinical development, regulatory approval (including Emergency Use Authorization [EUA]) and commercialization for the U.S. market.

What Our Model Indicates

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Ocugenthis season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here as you will see below.

Earnings ESP: Ocugen has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. Both the Zacks Consensus Estimate andtheMost Accurate Estimate stood at a loss of 2 cents. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some biotech stocks that have the right mix of elements to beat on earnings this time around:

Castle Biosciences Inc. CSTL has an Earnings ESP of +54.55 % and a Zacks Rank #3.

ADMA Biologics, Inc. ADMA has an Earnings ESP of +5.88 % and a Zacks Rank #2.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. AVIR has an Earnings ESP of +279.59% and a Zacks Rank #2.

Ocugen, Inc. Price

Ocugen, Inc. price | Ocugen, Inc. Quote

These Stocks Are Poised to Soar Past the Pandemic

The COVID-19 outbreak has shifted consumer behavior dramatically, and a handful of high-tech companies have stepped up to keep America running. Right now, investors in these companies have a shot at serious profits. For example, Zoom jumped 108.5% in less than 4 months while most other stocks were sinking. Our research shows that 5 cutting-edge stocks could skyrocket from the exponential increase in demand for “stay at home” technologies. This could be one of the biggest buying opportunities of this decade, especially for those who get in early.

See the 5 high-tech stocks now>>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



ADMA Biologics Inc (ADMA): Free Stock Analysis Report



Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AVIR): Free Stock Analysis Report



Castle Biosciences, Inc. (CSTL): Free Stock Analysis Report



Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.