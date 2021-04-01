Ocugen (OCGN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Ocugen (OCGN) closed the most recent trading day at $6.70, moving -1.33% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.18%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.52%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.76%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the biotech knee implant developer had lost 35.09% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's gain of 0.58% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.55% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from OCGN as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect OCGN to post earnings of -$0.02 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 71.43%.

OCGN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.76 per share and revenue of $452.33 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +667.74% and +961.3%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for OCGN. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 21.03% higher. OCGN is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note OCGN's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 3.87. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 25.21.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 191, which puts it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.