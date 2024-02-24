Ocugen (OCGN) Price Target Increased by 58.33% to 6.46

The average one-year price target for Ocugen (NasdaqCM:OCGN) has been revised to 6.46 / share. This is an increase of 58.33% from the prior estimate of 4.08 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 4.04 to a high of 8.40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 713.09% from the latest reported closing price of 0.79 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 92 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ocugen. This is a decrease of 29 owner(s) or 23.97% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OCGN is 0.01%, a decrease of 12.14%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 21.11% to 26,489K shares. The put/call ratio of OCGN is 0.06, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,597K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,065K shares representing 1.19% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,930K shares representing 1.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,861K shares, representing an increase of 2.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OCGN by 29.28% over the last quarter.

Luminus Management holds 1,627K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,723K shares, representing a decrease of 67.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OCGN by 22.28% over the last quarter.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 1,292K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,215K shares, representing an increase of 6.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OCGN by 4.19% over the last quarter.

Ocugen Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ocugen, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases and developing a vaccine to save lives from COVID-19. Its breakthrough modifier gene therapy platform has the potential to treat multiple retinal diseases with one drug - "one to many" and its novel biologic product candidate aims to offer better therapy to patients with underserved diseases such as wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy. The Company is co-developing Bharat Biotech's COVAXIN™ vaccine candidate for COVID-19 in the U.S. market.

