(RTTNews) - Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN), a biotechnology company, Monday announced the appointment of its Chief Business Officer Quan A. Vu as Chief Financial Officer.

Vu, who joined the company as Chief Business Officer on February 1, will serve in these two roles.

Before joining Ocugen, Vu was Chief Operating Officer and Chief Business Officer for 180 Life Sciences.

