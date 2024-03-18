News & Insights

Markets
OCGN

Ocugen Names Qamar Chief Medical Officer

March 18, 2024 — 06:51 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN) on Monday announced the appointment of Huma Qamar as its chief medical officer.

Huma Qamar has previously served as the Senior vice president leading the R&D team at FSD Pharma.

Her skills cover the development of Phase I-IV clinical protocols, overseeing clinical studies, managing FDA inspections, and providing effective leadership to medical affairs teams.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

OCGN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.