Ocugen Names Qamar Chief Medical Officer

(RTTNews) - Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN) on Monday announced the appointment of Huma Qamar as its chief medical officer.

Huma Qamar has previously served as the Senior vice president leading the R&D team at FSD Pharma.

Her skills cover the development of Phase I-IV clinical protocols, overseeing clinical studies, managing FDA inspections, and providing effective leadership to medical affairs teams.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.