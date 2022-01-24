Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) About To Shift From Loss To Profit

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Ocugen, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:OCGN) future prospects. Ocugen, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. With the latest financial year loss of US$34m and a trailing-twelve-month loss of US$48m, the US$653m market-cap company amplified its loss by moving further away from its breakeven target. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Ocugen will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

According to the 3 industry analysts covering Ocugen, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2021, before generating positive profits of US$88m in 2022. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around a year from now or less! We calculated the rate at which the company must grow to meet the consensus forecasts predicting breakeven within 12 months. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 26% is expected, which is rather optimistic! Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

NasdaqCM:OCGN Earnings Per Share Growth January 24th 2022

Underlying developments driving Ocugen's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, however, take into account that by and large biotechs, depending on the stage of product development, have irregular periods of cash flow. This means, large upcoming growth rates are not abnormal as the company is beginning to reap the benefits of earlier investments.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. The company has managed its capital judiciously, with debt making up 1.6% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

Next Steps:

There are key fundamentals of Ocugen which are not covered in this article, but we must stress again that this is merely a basic overview. For a more comprehensive look at Ocugen, take a look at Ocugen's company page on Simply Wall St. We've also put together a list of essential factors you should further examine:

Historical Track Record: What has Ocugen's performance been like over the past? Go into more detail in the past track record analysis and take a look at the free visual representations of our analysis for more clarity. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on Ocugen's board and the CEO’s background. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.