Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN): Are Analysts Optimistic?

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Ocugen, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:OCGN) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Ocugen, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The US$565m market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of US$58m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$69m leading to an even wider gap between loss and breakeven. As path to profitability is the topic on Ocugen's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

According to the 5 industry analysts covering Ocugen, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2022, before generating positive profits of US$15m in 2023. So, the company is predicted to breakeven just over a year from now. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 74% is expected, which is rather optimistic! Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

NasdaqCM:OCGN Earnings Per Share Growth July 29th 2022

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Ocugen's upcoming projects, but, take into account that typically biotechs, depending on the stage of product development, have irregular periods of cash flow. So, a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we’d like to point out is that The company has managed its capital judiciously, with debt making up 1.3% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

