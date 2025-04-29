Ocugen, Inc. to Showcase Innovative Modifier Gene Therapy Platform at Upcoming ARVO and Retina World Congress Meetings

Ocugen to present its gene therapy research for retinal diseases at ARVO 2025 and Retina World Congress.

Quiver AI Summary

Ocugen, Inc., a biotechnology company focused on gene therapies for blindness diseases, announced its participation in two significant upcoming conferences: the ARVO 2025 Annual Meeting in Salt Lake City and the Retina World Congress in Fort Lauderdale, taking place from May 4-11, 2025. The company will showcase its innovative modifier gene therapy platform, highlighting three key clinical trial programs: OCU400 for retinitis pigmentosa, OCU410ST for Stargardt disease, and OCU410 for geographic atrophy. Dr. Shankar Musunuri, the CEO, expressed excitement about sharing progress and results from these studies, emphasizing Ocugen's commitment to submitting three Biologics License Applications within the next three years to meet the substantial unmet medical needs of patients. Ocugen aims to transform the treatment landscape for inherited retinal diseases and improve access to therapies globally.

Potential Positives

Ocugen is presenting its innovative modifier gene therapy platform at two significant industry conferences, which highlights its commitment to advancing treatments for retinal diseases.

The company is on track to file three Biologics License Applications/Marketing Authorization Applications within the next three years, addressing a significant unmet medical need for large patient populations.

Ocugen's participation in notable forums underscores its engagement with leading experts and potential collaborations within the retina community.

Potential Negatives

Company is under scrutiny for delays or uncertainties in clinical trial outcomes, as indicated by the cautionary note regarding risks and uncertainties inherent in their forward-looking statements.

Health industry analysts may view the need to file multiple Biologics License Applications/Marketing Authorization Applications in the next three years as an indication of the company's reliance on successful trial results, which may not be guaranteed.

The mention of potentially unfavorable new clinical trial data arising from ongoing studies could raise concerns about the efficacy of their therapies and result in decreased investor confidence.

FAQ

What is Ocugen's role in gene therapies for blindness diseases?

Ocugen is a biotechnology leader developing innovative gene therapies targeting inherited retinal diseases such as retinitis pigmentosa and Stargardt disease.

When and where will Ocugen present its research?

Ocugen will present at the ARVO 2025 Annual Meeting in Salt Lake City from May 4-8 and Retina World Congress in Florida from May 8-11.

What clinical trials will be discussed at the meetings?

Several trials will be discussed, including OCU400 for retinitis pigmentosa and OCU410ST for Stargardt disease, among others.

Who is presenting on behalf of Ocugen at these conferences?

Dr. Huma Qamar, Chief Medical Officer, will represent Ocugen at both the ARVO and Retina World Congress events.

What are the goals of Ocugen's presentations at these events?

Ocugen aims to share insights on their modifier gene therapy platform and discuss meaningful clinical results for retinal diseases.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$OCGN Insider Trading Activity

$OCGN insiders have traded $OCGN stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OCGN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KIRSTEN CASTILLO purchased 25,000 shares for an estimated $22,847

PRABHAVATHI FERNANDES purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $9,095

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$OCGN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 50 institutional investors add shares of $OCGN stock to their portfolio, and 56 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



MALVERN, Pa., April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocugen, Inc. (Ocugen or the Company) (NASDAQ: OCGN), a pioneering biotechnology leader in gene therapies for blindness diseases, today announced that the Company will present on its innovative modifier gene therapy platform, including OCU400 for the treatment of retinitis pigmentosa (Phase 3 LiMeliGhT clinical trial), OCU410ST for the treatment of Stargardt disease (Phase 2/3 pivotal confirmatory clinical trial), and OCU410 for the treatment of geographic atrophy (Phase 2 ArMaDa clinical trial), at The Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) 2025 Annual Meeting at the Calvin L. Rampton Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City, Utah from May 4-8, 2025, and Retina World Congress at the Marriott Harbor Beach Resort in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida from May 8-11, 2025.





“We look forward to sharing more about the potential of our modifier gene therapy platform and the meaningful results we are seeing in the clinic during these two important meetings for the retina community,” said Dr. Shankar Musunuri, Chairman, CEO, and Co-founder of Ocugen. “Ocugen remains on track to deliver on our commitment to file three Biologics License Applications (BLAs)/Marketing Authorization Applications (MAAs) in the next three years—potentially addressing significant unmet medical need for large patient populations through our gene-agnostic approach.”





The ARVO Annual Meeting is a premiere gathering for eye and vision scientists from across the globe, students, and those in affiliated fields to share the latest research findings and collaborate on innovative solutions. Retina World Congress brings together leading retina specialists from every continent to achieve a global scientific and clinical exchange in retinal health.





Ocugen’s presence in Utah kicks off with the Company Showcase at Eyecelerator, presented by Dr. Huma Qamar, Chief Medical Officer at Ocugen, and continues through presentations and thought leadership engagement at ARVO.









Eyecelerator @ Park City 2025











Session: Retina—Gene Therapy and Novel Mechanisms of Action Showcase







Location: Grand Hyatt Deer Valley, Strawberry Ballroom, Park City, UT





Date: Friday, May 2, 2025





Time: 2:06 p.m. MDT





Presenter: Dr. Huma Qamar









ARVO













Exhibitor Education Forum











Two-Year Follow-Up of a Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial for the Safety and Efficacy of OCU400 Novel Modifier Gene Therapy for Retinitis Pigmentosa







Location: Exhibitor Floor, Section 1037





Date: Monday, May 5, 2025





Time: 2 p.m. MDT









Presenter: Benjamin Bakall, MD, Ph.D., Assistant Clinical Professor, University of Arizona, College of Medicine–Phoenix, and Director for Clinical Research, Director for The Inherited Retinal Disease and Visual Function Clinic, Associated Retina Consultants







Safety and Efficacy of OCU410ST: A Phase 1/2 Trial of a Novel Modifier Gene Therapy for Stargardt Disease (GARDian)







Location: Exhibitor Floor, Section 1037





Date: Tuesday, May 6, 2025





Time: 2 p.m. MDT





Presenter: Syed M. Shah, MD, FACS, Vice Chair for Research and Digital Medicine, Director of Retina Service at Gundersen Health System, La Crosse, Wisconsin







An Evaluation of the Safety and Efficacy of Novel Modifier Gene Therapy OCU410 for the Treatment of Geographic Atrophy Secondary to Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration







Location: Exhibitor Floor, Section 1037





Date: Wednesday, May 7, 2025





Time: 2 p.m. MDT





Presenter: Neena Haider, Ph.D., Faculty Harvard Medical School and Founder, CEO, Shifa Precision









Paper Session











Preliminary Safety and Efficacy of OCU410 for Treatment of Geographic Atrophy: Phase 1/2 OCU410: The Age-related Macular Degeneration (ArMaDa) Study Update







Presentation Number: 3675





Session Number and Title: 358/AMD Clinical research II





Location: Ballroom J





Date: Tuesday, May 6, 2025





Time: 4:15 p.m. MDT





Presenter: Syed M. Shah, MD, FACS, Vice Chair for Research and Digital Medicine, Director of Retina Service at Gundersen Health System, La Crosse, Wisconsin









Poster Session











A0513: Safety and Efficacy of OCU410ST for the Treatment of Stargardt Disease: Phase 1/2 Study Update







Location: Hall A-E





Date: Thursday, May 8, 2025





Time: 2 p.m. MDT





Presenter: Ramiro Maldonado, MD, Duke Center for Ophthalmic Genetics, Duke Pediatric Retina, Adult vitreo-Retinal diseases





Dr. Qamar will represent Ocugen at Retina World Congress to share the Company presentation and serve alongside notable retinal surgeons and industry peers during a panel discussion.









Retina World Congress













Retina Unplugged









Inherited and Rare Retinal Diseases Session





Moderators: Rishi P. Singh, MD, FASRS and Kourous A. Rezaei, MD





Location: Grand Ballroom





Date: Thursday, May 8, 2025





Time: 10:35 am – 11:12 a.m. EDT





Ocugen is committed to bringing game-changing therapies to treat inherited retinal diseases as well as blindness diseases affecting millions to market and working even harder to provide access to patients globally.







About Ocugen, Inc



.





Ocugen, Inc. is a biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel gene and cell therapies, biologics, and vaccines that improve health and offer hope for patients across the globe. We are making an impact on patient’s lives through courageous innovation—forging new scientific paths that harness our unique intellectual and human capital. Our breakthrough modifier gene therapy platform has the potential to treat multiple retinal diseases with a single product, and we are advancing research in infectious diseases to support public health and orthopedic diseases to address unmet medical needs. Discover more at



www.ocugen.com



and follow us on



X



and



LinkedIn.









Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements









This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995,





including, but not limited to, statements regarding qualitative assessments of available data, potential benefits, expectations for ongoing clinical trials, anticipated regulatory filings and anticipated development timelines,





which are subject to risks and uncertainties. We may, in some cases, use terms such as “predicts,” “believes,” “potential,” “proposed,” “continue,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “plans,” “intends,” “may,” “could,” “might,” “will,” “should,” or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to numerous important factors, risks, and uncertainties that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from our current expectations, i





ncluding, but not limited to, the risks that preliminary, interim and top-line clinical trial results may not be indicative of, and may differ from, final clinical data; that unfavorable new clinical trial data may emerge in ongoing clinical trials or through further analyses of existing clinical trial data; that earlier non-clinical and clinical data and testing of may not be predictive of the results or success of later clinical trials; and that that clinical trial data are subject to differing interpretations and assessments, including by regulatory authorities





. These and other risks and uncertainties are more fully described in our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the risk factors described in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in the quarterly and annual reports that we file with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements that we make in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update forward-looking statements contained in this press release whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, after the date of this press release.









Contact:







Tiffany Hamilton





AVP, Head of Communications







Tiffany.Hamilton@ocugen.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.