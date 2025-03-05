Ocugen, Inc. Reports Progress on Clinical Trials and FDA Alignment for OCU410ST in Stargardt Disease, Highlights Positive Long-Term Data for OCU400

Ocugen reported clinical trial progress and financial results, highlighting advancements in gene therapies for retinal diseases and recent FDA alignments.

Ocugen, Inc. has announced significant advancements in its clinical development programs for treating retinal diseases. The company has aligned with the FDA to expedite the Phase 2/3 pivotal confirmatory trial for OCU410ST, targeting Stargardt disease, potentially compressing the timeline by two to three years. The company reported favorable results from its ongoing Phase 2 ArMaDa clinical trial for geographic atrophy, with no serious adverse events observed. Additionally, long-term data from the Phase 1/2 clinical trial of OCU400 for retinitis pigmentosa demonstrated a significant improvement in visual function. Ocugen remains on track for recruitment completion in the first half of 2025 and aims for regulatory filings by mid-2026. Financially, the company reported a net loss of $0.20 per share for the full year 2024 and secured $65 million in funding to support its operations through early 2026.

Reached alignment with the FDA on a Phase 2/3 pivotal confirmatory clinical trial for OCU410ST, potentially expediting clinical development by two to three years.

Completed dosing in the OCU410 Phase 2 ArMaDa clinical trial, showing a favorable safety and tolerability profile across all subjects.

Demonstrated durable and statistically significant improvement in visual function for patients treated with OCU400, indicated by positive outcomes from the Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

Successfully secured $65 million in equity/debt financings to extend cash runway into Q1 2026, supporting ongoing clinical trials and operations.

Despite reported positive data, the company continues to post net losses, including a net loss of $0.20 per share for the year ended December 31, 2024, although this is an improvement from a loss of $0.26 per share the previous year.

General and administrative expenses increased to $26.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to $32.0 million for the prior year, indicating ongoing high operational costs even as revenue declined.

Cash and restricted cash totaled $58.8 million as of December 31, 2024, which raises concerns about long-term cash flow while only projecting to fund operations into the first quarter of 2026.

What is OCU410ST, and what are its clinical trial updates?

OCU410ST is a therapy for Stargardt disease, recently approved for a Phase 2/3 clinical trial after FDA alignment to expedite development.

How does OCU400 improve visual function in retinitis pigmentosa patients?

OCU400 demonstrated a statistically significant (p=0.005) improvement in visual function over two years in retinitis pigmentosa patients in Phase 1/2 trials.

What are the safety profiles of OCU410 and OCU400 in clinical trials?

Both OCU410 and OCU400 showed favorable safety and tolerability profiles, with no serious adverse events reported in ongoing studies.

When does Ocugen expect to submit BLA filings for its therapies?

Ocugen aims for BLA submissions for OCU400 in 2026, OCU410ST in 2027, and OCU410 in 2028.

What financial results did Ocugen report for 2024?

Ocugen reported a net loss of $0.20 per share for 2024, with reduced research and development expenses compared to 2023.

MALVERN, Pa., March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocugen, Inc. (Ocugen or the Company) (NASDAQ: OCGN), a pioneering biotechnology leader in gene therapies for blindness diseases, today reported fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results along with a general business update.





“Ongoing data from all three clinical programs, along with patient testimonials, continue to support the benefit of one-time treatment from our revolutionary modifier gene therapy platform—as we are seeing consistent stabilization or improvement in treated eyes while maintaining a favorable safety and tolerability profile,” said Dr. Shankar Musunuri, Chairman, CEO and Co-founder of Ocugen. “Throughout 2024, the Company continually advanced its clinical programs in line with enrollment and dosing timelines, and we will continue to drive the product pipeline forward in 2025.”





Recently, the Company announced it will proceed with a Phase 2/3 pivotal confirmatory clinical trial of OCU410ST for Stargardt disease after alignment with the FDA. This accelerated regulatory pathway for OCU410ST is driven by the incredible unmet medical need that exists for 100,000 Stargardt patients in the U.S. and Europe who have no treatment option available. Accelerating the clinical timeline of OCU410ST is expected to save significant costs in addressing disease burden even sooner than anticipated.





The OCU410ST Phase 2/3 clinical trial will randomize 51 subjects, 34 of whom will receive a single, subretinal, 200-μL injection of OCU410ST at a concentration of 1.5 x 10



11



vector genomes (vg)/mL in the eye with worse visual acuity, and 17 of whom will serve as untreated controls. One-year data will be utilized for the BLA filing planned for 2027. 6-month data from Phase 1 of the OCU410ST GARDian clinical trial demonstrated considerably slower lesion growth (52%) from baseline in treated eyes versus untreated fellow eyes and clinically meaningful 2-line (10-letter) improvement in visual function (BCVA), which is statistically significant (p=0.02) in treated eyes.





This week, the DSMB for the OCU410 ArMaDa clinical trial for GA convened and reviewed the safety and tolerability profile of an additional 15 subjects from the Phase 2 portion of the study. No serious adverse events related to OCU410 have been reported to date in all 60 subjects, including Phase 1. Unlike currently available treatments for GA, there were no cases of ischemic optic neuropathy, vasculitis, intraocular inflammation, endophthalmitis or choroidal neovascularization, and no adverse events of special interest.





Preliminary 9-month efficacy data of OCU410 in GA patients showed considerably slower lesion growth (44%) from baseline and clinically meaningful 2-line (10-letter) improvement in visual function (LLVA) in treated eyes compared to untreated eyes in the Phase 1 portion of the trial. Furthermore, a single subretinal OCU410 treatment preserves more retinal tissue around GA lesions of treated eyes at 9 months compared to published data on currently available GA therapies. GA, an advanced form of dry age-related macular degeneration, affects 2-3 million people in the U.S. and Europe combined.





Two-year data from the Phase 1/2 OCU400 clinical trial for RP demonstrated a durable and statistically significant (



p=0.005



) improvement in visual function (LLVA) in all evaluable treated subjects when compared to untreated eyes. 100% (10/10) of treated evaluable subjects showed improvement or preservation in visual function compared to untreated eyes, and OCU400 was observed to have a favorable safety and tolerability profile in all subjects across multiple mutations.





In parallel with clinical milestones, considerable regulatory accomplishments were achieved, including orphan medicinal product designation (OMPD) from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for OCU410ST for the treatment of



ABCA4



-associated retinopathies including Stargardt disease, retinitis pigmentosa 19 (RP19), and cone-rod dystrophy 3 (CORD), and positive opinions from the EMA’s Committee for Advanced Therapies (CAT) for OCU400, OCU410, and OCU410ST Advanced Therapy Medicinal Product (ATMP) classification.





Ocugen’s biologic candidate moved into the clinic and patients are currently being dosed in the OCU200 Phase 1 clinical trial for diabetic macular edema (DME). OCU200 has the potential to change the treatment landscape for DME, diabetic retinopathy, and wet age-related macular degeneration with its unique mechanism of action, binding the active component—tumstatin—to integrin receptors that play a crucial role in disease pathogenesis and holds the promise to benefit all DME patients, including the 30-40% of patients who do not respond to current anti-VEGF therapies.





“I am extremely proud of our team at Ocugen, who are working tirelessly to enroll patients across all four clinical programs in close collaboration with the study centers and investigators,” said Dr. Huma Qamar, Chief Medical Officer at Ocugen. “It is very gratifying to think about the potential unmet medical need that can be addressed through modifier therapy for patients who currently have no options and are facing the prospect of losing their vision altogether.”





Finally, the Investigational New Drug (IND) application for OCU500—the Company’s inhaled mucosal vaccine for COVID-19 was cleared by the FDA. The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), part of the National Institutes of Health, is expected to sponsor and conduct the Phase 1 trial to assess the safety, tolerability, and immunogenicity of OCU500 administered via two different routes, inhalation into the lungs and intranasally as a spray.





To extend the cash runway into the first quarter of 2026, and support Ocugen’s clinical trials, the Company secured $65 million in equity/debt financings in the second half of 2024. Further supporting Ocugen’s efforts to enable long-term shareholder value, garner significant visibility within the investment community, and broaden the shareholder base, the Company was included in the Russell Index in May 2024.





“Meaningful progress in 2024 and recent success with FDA brought us closer to our goal of three potential BLAs in the years—2026, 2027, 2028, encompassing RP, Stargardt and GA treatments, respectively,” said Dr. Musunuri. “While this is an ambitious goal, I am confident that we have the strategic and scientific expertise, and an unrelenting commitment to patients, to deliver on our commitment.”







Business Updates









Novel Modifier Gene Therapy Platform—Potentially Targeting Three BLA Filings in the Next Three Years















OCU400



–The European Commission (EC) provided a positive opinion from the EMA’s CAT for OCU400 ATMP classification. Actively enrolling patients in the U.S. and Canada in the Phase 3 liMeliGhT clinical trial for the treatment of RP and are on track to complete enrollment in the first half of 2025 and file BLA and MAA submissions in mid-2026.



–The European Commission (EC) provided a positive opinion from the EMA’s CAT for OCU400 ATMP classification. Actively enrolling patients in the U.S. and Canada in the Phase 3 liMeliGhT clinical trial for the treatment of RP and are on track to complete enrollment in the first half of 2025 and file BLA and MAA submissions in mid-2026.





OCU410ST –



The EMA granted OMPD for OCU410ST for the treatment of



ABCA4



-associated retinopathies including Stargardt disease, retinitis pigmentosa 19 (RP19), and cone-rod dystrophy 3 (CORD3). The FDA approved a Phase 2/3 pivotal confirmatory clinical trial for BLA filing. Plan to initiate the Phase 2/3 study mid-2025 and targeting BLA submission by 2027. The EC provided a positive opinion from the EMA’s CAT for OCU410ST ATMP classification.



The EMA granted OMPD for OCU410ST for the treatment of ABCA4 -associated retinopathies including Stargardt disease, retinitis pigmentosa 19 (RP19), and cone-rod dystrophy 3 (CORD3). The FDA approved a Phase 2/3 pivotal confirmatory clinical trial for BLA filing. Plan to initiate the Phase 2/3 study mid-2025 and targeting BLA submission by 2027. The EC provided a positive opinion from the EMA’s CAT for OCU410ST ATMP classification.





OCU410



– Completed dosing in Phase 2 of the OCU410 Phase 1/2 ArMaDa clinical trial ahead of schedule. Intend to complete 1-year follow up in the first quarter of 2026 and targeting a BLA filing in 2028. The EC provided a positive opinion from the EMA’s CAT for OCU410 ATMP classification.













Financial Results









Fourth quarter — Research and development expenses for the three months ended December 31, 2024, were $8.3 million compared to $7.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023. General and administrative expenses for the three months ended December 31, 2024, were $6.3 million compared to $5.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023. Ocugen reported a $0.05 net loss per common share for the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to a $0.04 net loss per common share for the three months ended December 31, 2023.



Fourth quarter — Research and development expenses for the three months ended December 31, 2024, were $8.3 million compared to $7.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023. General and administrative expenses for the three months ended December 31, 2024, were $6.3 million compared to $5.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023. Ocugen reported a $0.05 net loss per common share for the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to a $0.04 net loss per common share for the three months ended December 31, 2023.



Full year — Research and development expenses for the year ended December 31, 2024, were $32.1 million compared to $39.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2023. General and administrative expenses for the year ended December 31, 2024, were $26.7 million compared to $32.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2023. Ocugen reported a $0.20 net loss per common share for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to a $0.26 net loss per common share for the year ended December 31, 2023.



Full year — Research and development expenses for the year ended December 31, 2024, were $32.1 million compared to $39.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2023. General and administrative expenses for the year ended December 31, 2024, were $26.7 million compared to $32.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2023. Ocugen reported a $0.20 net loss per common share for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to a $0.26 net loss per common share for the year ended December 31, 2023.



Ocugen’s cash and restricted cash, totaled $58.8 million as of December 31, 2024, compared to $39.5 million as of December 31, 2023. The Company estimates that its current cash, cash equivalents, and investments will enable it to fund its operations into the first quarter of 2026. The Company had 291.4 million shares of common stock outstanding as of December 31, 2024.













OCUGEN, INC.













CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS













(in thousands)













(Unaudited)





























As of





December 31,

















2024













2023













Assets























Current assets





















Cash





$





58,514













$





39,462













Prepaid expenses and other current assets









3,168

















3,509













Total current assets









61,682

















42,971













Property and equipment, net









16,554

















17,290













Restricted cash









307

















—













Other assets









3,899

















4,286















Total assets







$





82,442













$





64,547















Liabilities and stockholders' equity























Current liabilities





















Accounts payable





$





4,243













$





3,172













Accrued expenses and other current liabilities









15,500

















13,343













Operating lease obligations









519

















574













Current portion of long term debt









1,326

















—













Total current liabilities









21,588

















17,089













Non-current liabilities





















Operating lease obligations, less current portion









3,313

















3,567













Long term debt, net









27,345

















2,800













Other non-current liabilities









564

















527













Total non-current liabilities









31,222

















6,894













Total liabilities









52,810

















23,983













Stockholders' equity





















Convertible preferred stock









—

















1













Common stock









2,915

















2,567













Treasury stock









(48





)













(48





)









Additional paid-in capital









366,938

















324,191













Accumulated other comprehensive income









48

















20













Accumulated deficit









(340,221





)













(286,167





)









Total stockholders' equity









29,632

















40,564















Total liabilities and stockholders' equity







$





82,442













$





64,547



























OCUGEN, INC.













CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS













(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)













(Unaudited)





































Three months ended December 31,













Year ended December 31,

















2024













2023













2024













2023











Collaborative arrangement revenue





$





764













$





1,409













$





4,055













$





6,036













Total revenue









764

















1,409

















4,055

















6,036













Operating expenses





































Research and development









8,290

















7,779

















32,126

















39,573













General and administrative









6,314

















5,155

















26,686

















31,994













Total operating expenses









14,604

















12,934

















58,812

















71,567













Loss from operations









(13,840





)













(11,525





)













(54,757





)













(65,531





)









Other income (expense), net









(40





)













555

















703

















2,453













Net loss





$





(13,880





)









$





(10,970





)









$





(54,054





)









$





(63,078





)













































Net loss attributable to common shareholders— basic and diluted









(13,880





)













(10,970





)













(54,010





)













(63,078





)









Weighted shares used in calculating net loss per common share — basic and diluted









290,924,531

















256,506,387

















270,995,121

















244,327,057













Net loss per share attributable to common shareholders — basic and diluted





$





(0.05





)









$





(0.04





)









$





(0.20





)









$





(0.26





)













































Net loss attributable to Series B Convertible Preferred shareholders — basic and diluted









—

























(44





)

















Weighted shares used in calculating net loss per Series B Convertible Preferred Stock — basic and diluted









—

















—

















54,745





















Net loss per share attributable to Series B Convertible Preferred shareholders — basic and diluted





$





—













$





—













$





(0.80





)









$





—











