Ocugen, Inc. Receives FDA Rare Pediatric Disease Designation for OCU410ST in Treatment of ABCA4-Associated Retinopathies

Ocugen's OCU410ST receives FDA Rare Pediatric Disease Designation for treating ABCA4-associated retinopathies, including Stargardt disease.

Full Release



MALVERN, Pa., May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocugen, Inc. (Ocugen or the Company) (NASDAQ: OCGN), a pioneering biotechnology leader in gene therapies for blindness diseases, today announced that the United States Food and Drug Administration (U.S. FDA) has granted Rare Pediatric Disease Designation (RPDD) for OCU410ST for the treatment of



ABCA4



-associated retinopathies including Stargardt disease, retinitis pigmentosa 19, and cone-rod dystrophy 3. Previously, OCU410ST received Orphan Drug designations for the treatment of



ABCA4



-associated retinopathies from the FDA and European Medicines Agency.





“This latest designation for OCU410ST reaffirms the urgency of providing a therapeutic option to Stargardt patients who have no FDA-approved treatment available,” said Dr. Shankar Musunuri, Chairman, CEO, and Co-founder of Ocugen. “This inherited retinal disease presents itself most often in childhood—making Stargardt disease a diagnosis that not only affects the patient but impacts the entire family.”





The FDA grants RPDD for serious and life-threatening diseases that primarily affect children ages 18 years or younger and fewer than 200,000 people in the U.S. There are approximately 100,000 people in the U.S. and Europe combined living with Stargardt disease.





With this designation for OCU410ST, Ocugen may be awarded a Priority Review Voucher (PRV), if the PRV program is reauthorized by the U.S. Congress. The PRV program is designed to incentivize drug development for serious rare pediatric diseases. If awarded, a PRV can be redeemed to receive priority review for a different product or sold to another sponsor and typically sells for about $100 million.





Ocugen is committed to advancing the OCU410ST program through clinical development and plans to initiate the Phase 2/3 pivotal confirmatory trial in the next few weeks with a target Biologics License Application (BLA) filing in 2027.







About OCU410ST







OCU410ST utilizes an AAV delivery platform for the retinal delivery of the



RORA



(RAR-Related Orphan Receptor A) gene. It represents Ocugen’s modifier gene therapy approach, which is based on Nuclear Hormone Receptor (NHR)



RORA



that regulates pathophysiological pathways linked to Stargardt disease, such as lipofuscin formation, oxidative stress, complement formation, inflammation, and cell survival networks.







About Stargardt Disease







Stargardt disease is a genetic eye disorder that causes retinal degeneration and vision loss. Stargardt disease is the most common form of inherited macular degeneration. The progressive vision loss associated with Stargardt disease is caused by the degeneration of photoreceptor cells in the central portion of the retina called the macula.





Decreased central vision due to loss of photoreceptors in the macula is the hallmark of Stargardt disease. Some peripheral vision is usually preserved. Stargardt disease typically develops during childhood or adolescence, but the age of onset and rate of progression can vary. The retinal pigment epithelium (RPE), a layer of cells supporting photoreceptors, is also affected in people with Stargardt disease.







About Ocugen, Inc.







Ocugen, Inc. is a pioneering biotechnology leader in gene therapies for blindness diseases. Our breakthrough modifier gene therapy platform has the potential to address significant unmet medical need for large patient populations through our gene-agnostic approach. Unlike traditional gene therapies and gene editing, Ocugen’s modifier gene therapies address the entire disease—complex diseases that are potentially caused by imbalances in multiple gene networks. Currently we have programs in development for inherited retinal diseases and blindness diseases affecting millions across the globe, including retinitis pigmentosa, Stargardt disease, and geographic atrophy—late stage dry age-related macular degeneration. Discover more at



www.ocugen.com



and follow us



X



and



LinkedIn



.







Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements









This





press





release





contains





forward-looking





statements





within





the





meaning





of





The





Private





Securities





Litigation





Reform





Act





of





1995,





including,





but





not limited to, statements regarding qualitative assessments of available data, potential benefits, expectations for ongoing clinical trials, anticipated regulatory filings and anticipated development timelines,





which





are





subject





to





risks





and





uncertainties.





We





may,





in





some





cases,





use





terms





such





as





“predicts,” “believes,” “potential,” “proposed,” “continue,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “plans,” “intends,” “may,” “could,” “might,” “will,” “should,”





or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to numerous important factors, risks, and uncertainties that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from our current expectations, including,





but





not





limited





to,





the





risks





that





preliminary,





interim





and





top-line





clinical





trial





results





may





not





be





indicative





of,





and





may





differ





from,





final





clinical data;





the ability of OCU410ST to perform in humans in a manner consistent with nonclinical, preclinical or previous clinical study data;





that





unfavorable





new





clinical





trial





data





may





emerge





in





ongoing





clinical





trials





or





through





further





analyses





of





existing





clinical





trial





data;





that





earlier non-clinical





and





clinical





data





and





testing





of





may





not





be





predictive





of





the





results





or





success





of





later





clinical





trials;





and





that





that





clinical





trial





data





are subject to differing interpretations and assessments, including by regulatory authorities.





These





and





other





risks





and





uncertainties





are





more





fully described





in





our





periodic





filings





with





the





Securities





and





Exchange





Commission





(SEC),





including





the





risk





factors





described





in





the





section





entitled





“Risk Factors”





in





the





quarterly





and





annual





reports





that





we





file





with





the





SEC.





Any





forward-looking





statements





that





we





make





in





this





press





release





speak





only





as of





the





date





of





this





press





release.





Except





as





required





by





law,





we





assume





no





obligation





to





update





forward-looking





statements





contained





in





this





press release whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, after the date of this press release.









Contact:







Tiffany Hamilton





AVP, Head of Communications







Tiffany.Hamilton@ocugen.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.