OCGN

Ocugen, Inc. Receives FDA Clearance to Initiate Pivotal Phase 2/3 Trial for Innovative Gene Therapy OCU410ST Targeting Stargardt Disease

June 16, 2025 — 07:12 am EDT

Ocugen announced FDA clearance for a pivotal trial of OCU410ST gene therapy for Stargardt disease, addressing significant medical need.

Ocugen, Inc. announced that the FDA has approved an amendment to initiate a Phase 2/3 pivotal trial for OCU410ST, a gene therapy aimed at treating Stargardt disease, a type of inherited retinal degeneration. The therapy has received both Rare Pediatric Disease Designation and Orphan Drug Designation from the FDA. Data from an earlier Phase 1 trial showed OCU410ST had a favorable safety profile and resulted in significant visual function improvements and slower lesion growth. The upcoming trial will enroll 51 Stargardt disease patients, comparing outcomes between those receiving the treatment and a control group. Ocugen plans to submit a Biologics License Application in 2027, advancing its commitment to developing impactful genetic therapies for vision loss.

Potential Positives

  • The FDA's clearance of the IND amendment allows Ocugen to initiate a Phase 2/3 pivotal confirmatory trial for OCU410ST, positioning the company to potentially bring a groundbreaking treatment for Stargardt disease to market.
  • OCU410ST has received both Rare Pediatric Disease Designation and Orphan Drug Designation from the FDA, indicating its importance and potential to address a significant unmet medical need.
  • The positive outcomes from the Phase 1 GARDian trial, including favorable safety and significant improvements in visual function, bolster the therapeutic viability of OCU410ST, enhancing investor and stakeholder confidence.
  • The trial's design and planned enrollment of participants underscore Ocugen's commitment to rigorous scientific evaluation and patient-centered approaches in pioneering gene therapy solutions.

Potential Negatives

  • The company has acknowledged uncertainties related to the success of clinical trials, which may lead to a lack of confidence among investors and stakeholders regarding future outcomes.
  • The planned Biologics License Application (BLA) submission in 2027 indicates a lengthy development timeline, which could negatively impact investor sentiment and expectations for timely product availability.
  • The press release contains cautionary notes that highlight significant risks and uncertainties, which may cause potential investors or partners to hesitate in engaging with the company.

FAQ

What is OCU410ST?

OCU410ST is a modifier gene therapy candidate developed by Ocugen for the treatment of Stargardt disease and related retinopathies.

What recent approval did OCU410ST receive from the FDA?

The FDA cleared the Investigational New Drug (IND) amendment for OCU410ST to initiate a Phase 2/3 pivotal clinical trial.

How many participants will be involved in the OCU410ST trial?

The Phase 2/3 clinical trial will enroll 51 participants diagnosed with Stargardt disease.

What are the primary goals of the OCU410ST trial?

The trial aims to evaluate the reduction in atrophic lesion size and improvements in visual acuity compared to controls.

When does Ocugen plan to submit a Biologics License Application for OCU410ST?

Ocugen plans to submit a Biologics License Application for OCU410ST in 2027 as part of its strategic goals.

$OCGN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 53 institutional investors add shares of $OCGN stock to their portfolio, and 73 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

MALVERN, Pa., June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocugen, Inc. (Ocugen or the Company) (NASDAQ: OCGN), a pioneering biotechnology leader in gene therapies for blindness diseases, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cleared the Investigational New Drug (IND) amendment to initiate a Phase 2/3 pivotal confirmatory trial of OCU410ST, a modifier gene therapy candidate being developed for all Stargardt disease (

ABCA4-

associated retinopathies). The FDA previously granted Rare Pediatric Disease Designation (RPDD) and Orphan Drug Designation for OCU410ST for the treatment of

ABCA4

-associated retinopathies including Stargardt disease, retinitis pigmentosa 19, and cone-rod dystrophy 3.



“We have had a highly productive and collaborative engagement with the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER) in establishing the pivotal confirmatory trial for OCU410ST,” said Dr. Shankar Musunuri, Chairman, CEO and Co-Founder of Ocugen. “It’s evident that there is a real sense of urgency by the agency in providing treatment options for patients who currently have nothing available to them. As we initiate the Phase 2/3 registration trial, we are expediting the clinical development of OCU410ST by two to three years and potentially providing an innovative gene therapy to patients desperate for a treatment option.”



Positive data from the Phase 1 GARDian trial for OCU410ST demonstrated:




  • A favorable safety and tolerability profile with no serious adverse events related to OCU410ST, including no cases of ischemic optic neuropathy, vasculitis, intraocular inflammation, endophthalmitis or choroidal neovascularization and no adverse events of special interest


  • Considerably slower lesion growth—48% at 12-month follow up in evaluable treated eyes when compared to untreated eyes


  • Statistically significant (p=0.031) improvement with clinically meaningful, nearly 2-line gain in visual function (BCVA) at 12-month follow-up in evaluable treated eyes when compared to untreated eyes





The Phase 2/3 clinical trial for OCU410ST will enroll 51 participants diagnosed with Stargardt disease. Of these, 34 will receive a one-time subretinal injection of OCU410ST (200 μL at a concentration of 1.5 × 10¹¹ vector genomes/mL) in the eye with poorer visual acuity, while 17 will be assigned to an untreated control group. The primary objective of the trial is to evaluate the reduction in atrophic lesion size. Key secondary endpoints include improvements in best corrected visual acuity (BCVA) and low luminance visual acuity (LLVA), compared to controls. Data from the one-year follow-up will be used to support the company’s Biologics License Application (BLA).



“The initiation of this pivotal Phase 2/3 study represents a significant milestone in our commitment to bringing transformative genetic therapies to individuals affected by Stargardt disease—a progressive and debilitating condition,” said Dr. Huma Qamar, Chief Medical Officer at Ocugen. “The recent RPDD granted by the FDA for this program further underscores the urgent need for innovative treatment options for children living with Stargardt disease. OCU410ST, developed through our proprietary modifier gene therapy platform, is designed to target the underlying biological mechanisms of the disease.”



Approximately 100,000 patients in U.S. and Europe combined and 1 million patients globally live with Stargardt disease. Stargardt and

ABCA4

-associated retinopathies are genetically complex, involving more than 1,200 known mutations and addressing this condition with traditional gene therapy or gene editing approaches remains highly challenging.



“Stargardt disease represents a significant unmet medical need, particularly among children and young adults,” said Lejla Vajzovic, MD, FASRS, Director of the Duke Surgical Vitreoretinal Fellowship Program and Professor of Ophthalmology, Pediatrics, and Biomedical Engineering with Tenure at Duke University Eye Center. “The Phase 2/3 study of OCU410ST is thoughtfully designed with scientific rigor and a patient-centered focus to evaluate both structural and functional outcomes. We are optimistic that this approach will move us closer to a meaningful therapeutic solution for affected families.”



The OCU410ST Phase 2/3 pivotal confirmatory trial represents a major advancement as Ocugen’s second late-stage clinical program. Ocugen plans to submit a BLA for OCU410ST in 2027 in alignment with its strategic goal of filing three BLAs over the next three years.




About OCU410ST



OCU410ST utilizes an AAV delivery platform for the retinal delivery of the

RORA

(RAR-Related Orphan Receptor A) gene. It represents Ocugen’s modifier gene therapy approach, which is based on Nuclear Hormone Receptor (NHR) RORA that regulates pathophysiological pathways linked to Stargardt disease, such as lipofuscin formation, oxidative stress, complement formation, inflammation, and cell survival networks.





About Stargardt Disease



Stargardt disease is a genetic eye disorder that causes retinal degeneration and vision loss. Stargardt disease is the most common form of inherited macular degeneration. The progressive vision loss associated with Stargardt disease is caused by the degeneration of photoreceptor cells in the central portion of the retina called the macula.



Decreased central vision due to loss of photoreceptors in the macula is the hallmark of Stargardt disease. Some peripheral vision is usually preserved. Stargardt disease typically develops during childhood or adolescence, but the age of onset and rate of progression can vary. The retinal pigment epithelium (RPE), a layer of cells supporting photoreceptors, is also affected in people with Stargardt disease.





About Ocugen, Inc.



Contact:



Tiffany Hamilton


AVP, Head of Communications



Tiffany.Hamilton@ocugen.com






Stocks mentioned

OCGN

