Ocugen, Inc. Receives FDA Clearance to Initiate Pivotal Phase 2/3 Trial for Innovative Gene Therapy OCU410ST Targeting Stargardt Disease

Ocugen announced FDA clearance for a pivotal trial of OCU410ST gene therapy for Stargardt disease, addressing significant medical need.

Ocugen, Inc. announced that the FDA has approved an amendment to initiate a Phase 2/3 pivotal trial for OCU410ST, a gene therapy aimed at treating Stargardt disease, a type of inherited retinal degeneration. The therapy has received both Rare Pediatric Disease Designation and Orphan Drug Designation from the FDA. Data from an earlier Phase 1 trial showed OCU410ST had a favorable safety profile and resulted in significant visual function improvements and slower lesion growth. The upcoming trial will enroll 51 Stargardt disease patients, comparing outcomes between those receiving the treatment and a control group. Ocugen plans to submit a Biologics License Application in 2027, advancing its commitment to developing impactful genetic therapies for vision loss.

The FDA's clearance of the IND amendment allows Ocugen to initiate a Phase 2/3 pivotal confirmatory trial for OCU410ST, positioning the company to potentially bring a groundbreaking treatment for Stargardt disease to market.

OCU410ST has received both Rare Pediatric Disease Designation and Orphan Drug Designation from the FDA, indicating its importance and potential to address a significant unmet medical need.

The positive outcomes from the Phase 1 GARDian trial, including favorable safety and significant improvements in visual function, bolster the therapeutic viability of OCU410ST, enhancing investor and stakeholder confidence.

The trial's design and planned enrollment of participants underscore Ocugen's commitment to rigorous scientific evaluation and patient-centered approaches in pioneering gene therapy solutions.

The company has acknowledged uncertainties related to the success of clinical trials, which may lead to a lack of confidence among investors and stakeholders regarding future outcomes.

The planned Biologics License Application (BLA) submission in 2027 indicates a lengthy development timeline, which could negatively impact investor sentiment and expectations for timely product availability.

The press release contains cautionary notes that highlight significant risks and uncertainties, which may cause potential investors or partners to hesitate in engaging with the company.

What is OCU410ST?

OCU410ST is a modifier gene therapy candidate developed by Ocugen for the treatment of Stargardt disease and related retinopathies.

What recent approval did OCU410ST receive from the FDA?

The FDA cleared the Investigational New Drug (IND) amendment for OCU410ST to initiate a Phase 2/3 pivotal clinical trial.

How many participants will be involved in the OCU410ST trial?

The Phase 2/3 clinical trial will enroll 51 participants diagnosed with Stargardt disease.

What are the primary goals of the OCU410ST trial?

The trial aims to evaluate the reduction in atrophic lesion size and improvements in visual acuity compared to controls.

When does Ocugen plan to submit a Biologics License Application for OCU410ST?

Ocugen plans to submit a Biologics License Application for OCU410ST in 2027 as part of its strategic goals.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements









This





press





release





contains





forward-looking





statements





within





the





meaning





of





The





Private





Securities





Litigation





Reform





Act





of





1995,





including,





but





not limited to, statements regarding qualitative assessments of available data, potential benefits, expectations for ongoing clinical trials, anticipated regulatory filings and anticipated development timelines,





which





are





subject





to





risks





and





uncertainties.





We





may,





in





some





cases,





use





terms





such





as





“predicts,” “believes,” “potential,” “proposed,” “continue,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “plans,” “intends,” “may,” “could,” “might,” “will,” “should,”





or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to numerous important factors, risks, and uncertainties that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from our current expectations, including,





but





not





limited





to,





the





risks





that





preliminary,





interim





and





top-line





clinical





trial





results





may





not





be





indicative





of,





and





may





differ





from,





final





clinical data;





the ability of OCU410ST to perform in humans in a manner consistent with nonclinical, preclinical or previous clinical study data;





that





unfavorable





new





clinical





trial





data





may





emerge





in





ongoing





clinical





trials





or





through





further





analyses





of





existing





clinical





trial





data;





that





earlier non-clinical





and





clinical





data





and





testing





of





may





not





be





predictive





of





the





results





or





success





of





later





clinical





trials;





and





that





that





clinical





trial





data





are subject to differing interpretations and assessments, including by regulatory authorities.





These





and





other





risks





and





uncertainties





are





more





fully described





in





our





periodic





filings





with





the





Securities





and





Exchange





Commission





(SEC),





including





the





risk





factors





described





in





the





section





entitled





“Risk Factors”





in





the





quarterly





and





annual





reports





that





we





file





with





the





SEC.





Any





forward-looking





statements





that





we





make





in





this





press





release





speak





only





as of





the





date





of





this





press





release.





Except





as





required





by





law,





we





assume





no





obligation





to





update





forward-looking





statements





contained





in





this





press release whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, after the date of this press release.









