Ocugen, Inc. to Present at 2025 BIO International Convention, Showcasing Gene Therapy Advancements for Blindness Diseases

Ocugen will present its gene therapy platform at the 2025 BIO International Convention in Boston for potential partnerships.

Ocugen, Inc. announced its participation in the 2025 BIO International Convention in Boston, taking place from June 16-19. The company will present their innovative modifier gene therapy platform that targets major blindness diseases, aiming for a one-time therapy approach. Dr. Shankar Musunuri, the Chairman and CEO, expressed excitement about recent partnerships in Korea for their OCU400 therapy and emphasized ongoing discussions with industry leaders to advance their gene therapies. Ocugen has achieved key milestones, including FDA alignment for clinical trials and nearing completion of the OCU400 Phase 3 trial, with plans to file a Biologics License Application by mid-2026. Dr. Musunuri will also participate in several speaking opportunities at the convention. Attendees can visit Ocugen at Booth #1875 for more information on their clinical programs.

Potential Positives

Ocugen is presenting at the prestigious 2025 BIO International Convention, providing a valuable platform for exposure and networking with potential partners and industry leaders.

The Company has executed a binding term sheet for exclusive Korean rights to its therapy OCU400, indicating progress in securing international partnerships.

Ocugen has reached significant milestones, including FDA alignment for a pivotal trial and achieving Rare Pediatric Disease Designation for OCU410ST, which enhances its credibility and potential for future funding and support.

Enrollment nearing completion for the Phase 3 liMeliGhT clinical trial signals the Company's advancement towards filing a Biologics License Application (BLA) by mid-2026, showcasing its commitment to bringing therapies to market.

Potential Negatives

The reliance on forward-looking statements may signal uncertainty and potential risks associated with the company's future performance, which could concern investors.



The company's partnership for OCU400 rights is limited to the Korean market, which may imply potential challenges inglobal marketreach and dependency on specific regional success.



Despite positive milestones, the company is still in the trial phases for its therapies, indicating that commercialization and revenue generation are not imminent.

FAQ

When is Ocugen presenting at the 2025 BIO International Convention?

Ocugen will present on June 16, 2025, at 4 p.m. EDT during the 2025 BIO International Convention.

What is Ocugen's focus in biotechnology?

Ocugen focuses on pioneering gene therapies specifically targeting blindness diseases through its novel modifier gene therapy platform.

Where can I find Ocugen at the BIO convention?

Ocugen will be located at Booth #1875 during the 2025 BIO International Convention in Boston.

What recent milestones has Ocugen achieved?

Ocugen has achieved FDA alignment for its Phase 2/3 trial and received Rare Pediatric Disease Designation for OCU410ST.

Who is leading Ocugen's presentation at the convention?

Dr. Shankar Musunuri, Ocugen's Chairman, CEO, and Co-founder, will lead the presentations and discussions at the convention.

MALVERN, Pa., June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocugen, Inc. (Ocugen or the Company) (NASDAQ: OCGN), a pioneering biotechnology leader in gene therapies for blindness diseases, today announced that the Company will present at the 2025 BIO International Convention at the Boston Convention & Exhibition Center from June 16-19, 2025.





During the conference, Ocugen’s leadership team will host meetings with potential partners and pharmaceutical executives to explore opportunities for the Company’s novel modifier gene therapy platform targeting major blindness diseases with a one-time therapy for life.





“We are excited to return to BIO this year on the heels of our recent execution of a binding term sheet with a well-established leader in the pharmaceutical and healthcare sector in Korea, for exclusive Korean rights to OCU400,” said Dr. Shankar Musunuri, Chairman, CEO, and Co-founder of Ocugen. “This regional partnership is just the beginning, and we look forward to continuing conversations with industry leaders to propel the development of our first-in-class gene therapies while also enhancing shareholder value.”





Ocugen’s modifier gene therapy platform recently achieved several critical milestones, including FDA alignment for the Phase 2/3 pivotal confirmatory trial and Rare Pediatric Disease Designation for OCU410ST. Additionally, enrollment is nearing completion for the OCU400 Phase 3 liMeliGhT clinical trial, and the program remains on track to file a Biologics License Application (BLA) mid-2026.





Details of Dr. Musunuri’s speaking opportunities at BIO are as follows:







Company Presentation









Date:



Monday, June 16, 2025







Time:



4 p.m. EDT







Location:



Room 153A











Panel Discussion—Optimizing Your Clinical Program Outcomes: Creating an Evidence-based Value Proposition for Commercial Success







Date: Wednesday, June 18, 2025





Time: 9-10 a.m. EDT





Location: Room 258A





Dr. Musunuri will also participate in the Longwood Healthcare Leaders MIT CEO





Conference taking place in conjunction with BIO.







Panel Discussion—Navigating the Regulatory Landscape









Date:



Tuesday, June 17, 2025







Time:



3-3:30 p.m. EDT







Location:



Koch Institute, Massachusetts Institute of Technology





Please visit Ocugen at Booth #1875 to learn more about the Company’s clinical programs and near-term catalysts.







About Ocugen, Inc.







Ocugen, Inc. is a pioneering biotechnology leader in gene therapies for blindness diseases. Our breakthrough modifier gene therapy platform has the potential to address significant unmet medical need for large patient populations through our gene-agnostic approach. Unlike traditional gene therapies and gene editing, Ocugen’s modifier gene therapies address the entire disease—complex diseases that are potentially caused by imbalances in multiple gene networks. Currently we have programs in development for inherited retinal diseases and blindness diseases affecting millions across the globe, including retinitis pigmentosa, Stargardt disease, and geographic atrophy—late stage dry age-related macular degeneration. Discover more at



www.ocugen.com



and follow us on



X



and



LinkedIn



.







Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements









This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are subject to risks and uncertainties. We may, in some cases, use terms such as “predicts,” “believes,” “potential,” “proposed,” “continue,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “plans,” “intends,” “may,” “could,” “might,” “will,” “should,” or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to numerous important factors, risks, and uncertainties that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from our current expectations. These and other risks and uncertainties are more fully described in our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the risk factors described in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in the quarterly and annual reports that we file with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements that we make in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update forward-looking statements contained in this press release whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, after the date of this press release.









Contact:







Tiffany Hamilton





AVP, Head of Communications







Tiffany.Hamilton@ocugen.com





