Ocugen, Inc. to Host Conference Call for Q4 and Full Year 2024 Financial Results on March 5, 2025

Ocugen will host a conference call on March 5, 2025, to discuss Q4 and FY 2024 financial results.

Ocugen, Inc. announced it will host a conference call and live webcast on March 5, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results, alongside a business update. The company will also release a pre-market earnings announcement on the same day. Interested participants can join the call using designated dial-in numbers, and a webcast will be available on the company's investor site. A replay and archived webcast will be accessible for 45 days post-event. Ocugen is committed to developing innovative therapies and has a focus on gene and cell therapies, as well as vaccines for various diseases. The company emphasizes the potential of its breakthrough therapies and warns that forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties.

Potential Positives

Ocugen is hosting a conference call and live webcast to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results, providing transparency to investors.

The scheduled pre-market earnings announcement can lead to increased investor interest and engagement ahead of the call.

Ocugen emphasizes its focus on innovative therapies, which may enhance its reputation as a leading biotechnology company dedicated to addressing unmet medical needs.

The company's unique modifier gene therapy platform has the potential to impact multiple retinal diseases, highlighting its innovative approach in the biotechnology sector.

Potential Negatives

FAQ

When will Ocugen announce its 2024 financial results?

Ocugen will announce its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results on March 5, 2025.

How can I participate in the Ocugen conference call?

To participate in the call, dial (800) 715-9871 for U.S. callers or (646) 307-1963 for international callers.

Where can I find the webcast for the conference call?

The webcast will be available in the events section of the Ocugen investor site.

Will there be a replay of the conference call?

Yes, a replay of the call and archived webcast will be available for approximately 45 days after the event.

What is the focus of Ocugen, Inc.?

Ocugen focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel gene and cell therapies, biologics, and vaccines.

$OCGN Insider Trading Activity

$OCGN insiders have traded $OCGN stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OCGN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KIRSTEN CASTILLO purchased 25,000 shares for an estimated $22,847

PRABHAVATHI FERNANDES purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $9,095

$OCGN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 55 institutional investors add shares of $OCGN stock to their portfolio, and 65 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

MALVERN, Pa., Feb. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocugen, Inc. (Ocugen or the Company) (NASDAQ: OCGN), a biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel gene and cell therapies, biologics, and vaccines, today announced that it will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss the Company’s fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results and provide a business update at 8:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday, March 5, 2025.





Ocugen will issue a pre-market earnings announcement on the same day. Attendees are invited to participate on the call using the following details:





Dial-in Numbers: (800) 715-9871 for U.S. callers and (646) 307-1963 for international callers





Conference ID: 5045393





Webcast: Available on the



events



section of the Ocugen



investor site



.





A replay of the call and archived webcast will be available for approximately 45 days following the event on the Ocugen investor site.



investor site



.







About Ocugen, Inc.







Ocugen, Inc. is a biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel gene and cell therapies, biologics, and vaccines that improve health and offer hope for patients across the globe. We are making an impact on patient's lives through courageous innovation—forging new scientific paths that harness our unique intellectual and human capital. Our breakthrough modifier gene therapy platform has the potential to treat multiple retinal diseases with a single product, and we are advancing research in infectious diseases to support public health and orthopedic diseases to address unmet medical needs. Discover more at www.ocugen.com and follow us on X and LinkedIn.



www.ocugen.com



and follow us on



X



and



LinkedIn



.







Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements









This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are subject to risks and uncertainties. We may, in some cases, use terms such as “predicts,” “believes,” “potential,” “proposed,” “continue,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “plans,” “intends,” “may,” “could,” “might,” “will,” “should,” or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to numerous important factors, risks, and uncertainties that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from our current expectations. These and other risks and uncertainties are more fully described in our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the risk factors described in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in the quarterly and annual reports that we file with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements that we make in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update forward-looking statements contained in this press release whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, after the date of this press release.









Contact:







Tiffany Hamilton





AVP, Head of Communications







Tiffany.Hamilton@ocugen.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.