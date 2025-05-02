Ocugen, Inc. to Host Conference Call for Q1 2025 Financial Results and Business Update

Ocugen will host a conference call on May 9, 2025, to discuss Q1 financial results and business updates.

Ocugen, Inc., a biotechnology company focused on gene therapies for blindness diseases, announced it will hold a conference call and live webcast on May 9, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss its first quarter 2025 financial results and provide a business update. The company will also release its earnings announcement pre-market that day. Participants can join the call using designated dial-in numbers or through a webcast available on Ocugen's investor site, where a replay will be accessible for 45 days afterward. Ocugen is advancing its innovative modifier gene therapy platform aimed at addressing inherited retinal diseases and other conditions affecting vision, emphasizing its potential to meet significant unmet medical needs globally. The press release includes a cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements and associated risks.

Potential Positives

Ocugen is set to host a conference call and live webcast to discuss its Q1 2025 financial results, indicating transparency and engagement with investors.

The upcoming earnings announcement may provide insights into the company's financial health and advancements in its gene therapy programs.

Ocugen's focus on a pioneering modifier gene therapy platform highlights its commitment to addressing significant unmet medical needs in blindness diseases, positioning the company as a leader in innovative treatments.

Potential Negatives

The announcement of a conference call to discuss first quarter financial results may indicate that the company is facing challenges that require immediate investor communication, suggesting potential financial instability.

The continuous need for cautionary language regarding forward-looking statements may reflect inherent uncertainties in the company's current operations or projections, which could diminish investor confidence.

By highlighting risks and uncertainties within the press release, the company may inadvertently draw attention to potential financial or operational weaknesses that could negatively impact its stock performance.

FAQ

What are the details of Ocugen's conference call on May 9, 2025?

Ocugen's conference call is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. ET, with dial-in numbers provided for participants.

How can I access the webcast for the earnings announcement?

The webcast will be available on the events section of the Ocugen investor site.

What is Ocugen's focus in biotechnology?

Ocugen specializes in gene therapies for blindness diseases using a breakthrough modifier gene therapy platform.

What types of diseases is Ocugen addressing?

Ocugen is developing therapies for inherited retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa and geographic atrophy.

How long will the replay of the conference call be available?

A replay of the call and archived webcast will be available for approximately 45 days after the event.

$OCGN Insider Trading Activity

$OCGN insiders have traded $OCGN stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OCGN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KIRSTEN CASTILLO purchased 25,000 shares for an estimated $22,847

PRABHAVATHI FERNANDES purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $9,095

$OCGN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 53 institutional investors add shares of $OCGN stock to their portfolio, and 56 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

MALVERN, Pa., May 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocugen, Inc. (Ocugen or the Company) (NASDAQ: OCGN), a pioneering biotechnology leader in gene therapies for blindness diseases, today announced that it will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss the Company’s first quarter 2025 financial results and provide a business update at 8:30 a.m. ET on Friday, May 9, 2025.





Ocugen will issue a pre-market earnings announcement on the same day. Attendees are invited to participate on the call using the following details:







Dial-in Numbers:



(800) 715-9871 for U.S. callers and (646) 307-1963 for international callers







Conference ID:



1773288







Webcast:



Available on the





events





section of the Ocugen





investor site









A replay of the call and archived webcast will be available for approximately 45 days following the event on the Ocugen





investor site





.







About Ocugen, Inc.







Ocugen, Inc. is a pioneering biotechnology leader in gene therapies for blindness diseases. Our breakthrough modifier gene therapy platform has the potential to address significant unmet medical need for large patient populations through our gene-agnostic approach. Unlike traditional gene therapies and gene editing, Ocugen’s modifier gene therapies address the entire disease—complex diseases that are potentially caused by imbalances in multiple gene networks. Currently we have programs in development for inherited retinal diseases and blindness diseases affecting millions across the globe, including retinitis pigmentosa, Stargardt disease, and geographic atrophy—late stage dry age-related macular degeneration. Discover more at





www.ocugen.com





and follow us on





X





and





LinkedIn





.







Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements









This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are subject to risks and uncertainties. We may, in some cases, use terms such as “predicts,” “believes,” “potential,” “proposed,” “continue,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “plans,” “intends,” “may,” “could,” “might,” “will,” “should,” or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to numerous important factors, risks, and uncertainties that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from our current expectations. These and other risks and uncertainties are more fully described in our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the risk factors described in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in the quarterly and annual reports that we file with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements that we make in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update forward-looking statements contained in this press release whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, after the date of this press release.









Contact:







Tiffany Hamilton





AVP, Head of Communications









Tiffany.Hamilton@ocugen.com







