Ocugen, Inc. Doses First Patient in Phase 2/3 GARDian3 Clinical Trial for Gene Therapy OCU410ST Targeting Stargardt Disease

Ocugen has begun Phase 2/3 trial for OCU410ST gene therapy, targeting Stargardt disease with promising preliminary results.

Ocugen, Inc. has announced the dosing of the first patient in its Phase 2/3 GARDian3 clinical trial for OCU410ST, a gene therapy aimed at treating Stargardt disease, which affects more than one million individuals globally. This significant milestone, described by company officials as a pivotal step towards addressing the unmet needs of Stargardt patients, follows promising results from the previous Phase 1 trial, showing slower lesion growth and improved visual acuity in treated individuals. The ongoing trial will enroll 51 participants, with the primary goal of assessing reductions in atrophic lesion size and evaluating secondary endpoints related to visual improvements. The company plans to submit a Biologics License Application for OCU410ST by 2027, aligning with its strategic objective of filing three BLAs within three years.

Potential Positives

Ocugen has successfully dosed the first patient in its pivotal Phase 2/3 GARDian3 clinical trial for OCU410ST, marking a significant advancement in its gene therapy development for Stargardt disease.

The trial builds on positive data from a preceding Phase 1 trial, which showed a 48% slower lesion growth and a clinically meaningful improvement in best corrected visual acuity, indicating strong therapeutic potential.

OCU410ST exhibits a favorable safety and tolerability profile with no serious adverse events reported, enhancing the likelihood of regulatory approval.

Ocugen aims to submit a Biologics License Application (BLA) for OCU410ST in 2027, aligning with its strategic goal of filing three BLAs over the next three years, which could significantly enhance the company's position in the biotech sector.

Potential Negatives

The press release emphasizes that the clinical trial's interim results are subject to change and may not predict final outcomes, suggesting uncertainty around the success of the treatment.

There is a reliance on forward-looking statements that warn of numerous risks and uncertainties, which may undermine investor confidence.

The planned Biologics License Application (BLA) submission in 2027 indicates a lengthy timeline, which may be viewed negatively by stakeholders seeking quicker returns on investment.

FAQ

What is the GARDian3 clinical trial?

The GARDian3 trial is a Phase 2/3 study evaluating OCU410ST, a gene therapy for Stargardt disease.

Who is eligible for the OCU410ST trial?

The trial will enroll 51 participants diagnosed with Stargardt disease, with specific criteria for treatment and control groups.

What are the primary goals of the OCU410ST trial?

The primary objective is to evaluate the reduction in atrophic lesion size and improvements in visual acuity.

What results did the Phase 1 GARDian trial show?

The Phase 1 trial demonstrated a 48% slower lesion growth and a nearly 2-line improvement in best corrected visual acuity.

When does Ocugen plan to submit the BLA for OCU410ST?

Ocugen plans to submit the Biologics License Application for OCU410ST in 2027, targeting three BLA submissions in three years.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$OCGN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 55 institutional investors add shares of $OCGN stock to their portfolio, and 49 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$OCGN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $OCGN in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Chardan Capital issued a "Buy" rating on 06/24/2025

HC Wainwright & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 06/24/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $OCGN, check out Quiver Quantitative's $OCGN forecast page.

$OCGN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $OCGN recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $OCGN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $7.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Daniil Gataulin from Chardan Capital set a target price of $7.0 on 06/24/2025

on 06/24/2025 Swayampakula Ramakanth from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $7.0 on 06/24/2025

MALVERN, Pa., July 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocugen, Inc. (Ocugen or the Company) (NASDAQ: OCGN), a pioneering biotechnology leader in gene therapies for blindness diseases, today announced that the first patient has been dosed in its Phase 2/3 GARDian3 clinical trial for OCU410ST (AAV5-hRORA)—a modifier gene therapy candidate being developed for all Stargardt disease (ABCA4-associated retinopathies).



hRORA



)—a modifier gene therapy candidate being developed for all Stargardt disease (



ABCA4-



associated retinopathies).





“Dosing the first patient is an especially significant milestone and brings us closer to our goal of addressing the unmet medical need that exists for all Stargardt patients—100,000 in the U.S. and Europe and 1 million worldwide,” said Dr. Shankar Musunuri, Chairman, CEO, and Co-founder of Ocugen. “Progressing our second modifier gene therapy candidate into a registration clinical trial is a pivotal step in potentially providing a one-time therapy for life for the millions of patients affected by inherited retinal diseases.”





The Phase 2/3 clinical trial for OCU410ST builds upon encouraging results and positive data from the Phase 1 GARDian trial, which demonstrated 48% slower lesion growth at 12-month follow up in evaluable treated eyes compared to untreated eyes. Additionally, evaluable treated eyes showed a statistically significant (p=0.031) and clinically meaningful improvement of nearly 2-line gain in best corrected visual acuity (BCVA) at 12-month follow-up when compared to untreated eyes.





“Initiating dosing in this pivotal Phase 2/3 study is an important advancement for Ocugen and more importantly for the Stargardt community," said Dr. Huma Qamar, Chief Medical Officer of Ocugen. “The adaptive design of this trial, including a masked interim analysis at 8 months on 24 subjects, enables us to efficiently evaluate early signals of efficacy and safety while optimizing study conduct. This ensures we generate robust and meaningful data to support our regulatory submissions for approvals.”





"Treating the first patient with this novel gene therapy in the GARDian3 trial is a proud and hopeful moment for our team and for families affected by Stargardt disease," said Victor H. Gonzalez, MD, Principal Investigator and retinal surgeon at Valley Retina Institute, McAllen, Texas. "For decades, patients have faced the progressive loss of central vision with no approved treatment options. The encouraging Phase 1 results give us confidence that OCU410ST could meaningfully slow disease progression and help preserve vision. This trial brings us closer to the possibility of a one-time gene therapy that could transform patients’ quality of life for years to come."





OCU410ST maintains a favorable safety and tolerability profile with no serious adverse events or adverse events of special interest, including ischemic optic neuropathy, vasculitis, intraocular inflammation, endophthalmitis or choroidal neovascularization.





The Phase 2/3 study will enroll 51 participants diagnosed with Stargardt disease. Of these, 34 will receive a one-time subretinal injection of OCU410ST (200 μL at a concentration of 1.5 × 10¹¹ vector genomes/mL) in the eye with poorer visual acuity, while 17 will be assigned to an untreated control group. The primary objective of the trial is to evaluate the reduction in atrophic lesion size. Key secondary endpoints include improvements in BCVA and low luminance visual acuity (LLVA), compared to controls. Data from the one-year follow-up will be used to support the company’s planned Biologics License Application (BLA).





The OCU410ST Phase 2/3 pivotal confirmatory trial represents Ocugen’s second late-stage clinical program. Ocugen plans to submit a BLA for OCU410ST in 2027 in alignment with its strategic goal of filing three BLAs over the next three years.







About OCU410ST







OCU410ST utilizes an AAV delivery platform for the retinal delivery of the



RORA



(RAR-Related Orphan Receptor A) gene. It represents Ocugen’s modifier gene therapy approach, which is based on Nuclear Hormone Receptor (NHR) RORA that regulates pathophysiological pathways linked to Stargardt disease, such as lipofuscin formation, oxidative stress, complement formation, inflammation, and cell survival networks.







About Stargardt Disease







Stargardt disease is a genetic eye disorder that causes retinal degeneration and vision loss. Stargardt disease is the most common form of inherited macular degeneration. The progressive vision loss associated with Stargardt disease is caused by the degeneration of photoreceptor cells in the central portion of the retina called the macula.





Decreased central vision due to loss of photoreceptors in the macula is the hallmark of Stargardt disease. Some peripheral vision is usually preserved. Stargardt disease typically develops during childhood or adolescence, but the age of onset and rate of progression can vary. The retinal pigment epithelium (RPE), a layer of cells supporting photoreceptors, is also affected in people with Stargardt disease.







About Ocugen, Inc.







Ocugen, Inc. is a biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel gene therapies to address major blindness diseases and offer hope for patients across the globe. We are making an impact on patient’s lives through courageous innovation—forging new scientific paths that harness our unique intellectual and human capital. Our breakthrough modifier gene therapy platform has the potential to address significant unmet medical need for large patient populations through our gene-agnostic approach. Discover more at



www.ocugen.com



and follow us on



X



and



LinkedIn



.







Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements









This





press





release





contains





forward-looking





statements





within





the





meaning





of





The





Private





Securities





Litigation





Reform





Act





of





1995,





including,





but





not limited to, statements regarding qualitative assessments of available data, potential benefits, expectations for ongoing clinical trials, anticipated regulatory filings and anticipated development timelines,





which





are





subject





to





risks





and





uncertainties.





We





may,





in





some





cases,





use





terms





such





as





“predicts,” “believes,” “potential,” “proposed,” “continue,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “plans,” “intends,” “may,” “could,” “might,” “will,” “should,”





or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to numerous important factors, risks, and uncertainties that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from our current expectations, including,





but





not





limited





to,





the





risks





that





preliminary,





interim





and





top-line





clinical





trial





results





may





not





be





indicative





of,





and





may





differ





from,





final





clinical data;





the ability of OCU410ST to perform in humans in a manner consistent with nonclinical, preclinical or previous clinical study data;





that





unfavorable





new





clinical





trial





data





may





emerge





in





ongoing





clinical





trials





or





through





further





analyses





of





existing





clinical





trial





data;





that





earlier non-clinical





and





clinical





data





and





testing





of





may





not





be





predictive





of





the





results





or





success





of





later





clinical





trials;





and





that





that





clinical





trial





data





are subject to differing interpretations and assessments, including by regulatory authorities.





These





and





other





risks





and





uncertainties





are





more





fully described





in





our





periodic





filings





with





the





Securities





and





Exchange





Commission





(SEC),





including





the





risk





factors





described





in





the





section





entitled





“Risk Factors”





in





the





quarterly





and





annual





reports





that





we





file





with





the





SEC.





Any





forward-looking





statements





that





we





make





in





this





press





release





speak





only





as of





the





date





of





this





press





release.





Except





as





required





by





law,





we





assume





no





obligation





to





update





forward-looking





statements





contained





in





this





press release whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, after the date of this press release.









Contact:







Tiffany Hamilton





AVP, Head of Communications







Tiffany.Hamilton@ocugen.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.