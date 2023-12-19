Ocugen Granted FDA RMAT Designation For OCU400

(RTTNews) - On Tuesday, Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN) announced that the FDA has granted Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designation to the company's innovative product - OCU400, which is designed to treat retinitis pigmentosa (RP) associated with RHO mutations.

The RMAT designation for OCU400 was based on promising preliminary clinical data that demonstrated the ability of the product to maintain and improve visual acuity and function in RP patients who participated in the OCU400 -101 Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

The company stated that it is working closely with the FDA to finalize the Phase 3 protocol, which is necessary to advance the clinical development of OCU400 and support an application for marketing authorization.

Ocugen also aims to submit additional efficacy and safety data for OCU400 in RP and LCA patients to the FDA in the future to potentially expand this RMAT designation to a broader population of RP and LCA patients.

