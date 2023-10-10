Ocugen Gains On Inclusion Of OCU500 Vaccine Candidate In NIAID Project NextGen Testing

(RTTNews) - Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN) shares are adding more than 5 percent on Tuesday morning trade after its vaccine candidate OCU500 got selected for NIH/NIAID Project NextGen for clinical trials scheduled to start in early 2024. The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases will do the trials as both inhaled and intranasal vaccine candidates.

OCU500 is based on a novel chimpanzee adenovirus-vectored technology. It is expected to have the potential to prevent infection, spread of COVID-19, and improve durability for an annualized vaccine similar to the flu.

Currently, shares are at $0.43, up 5.66 percent from the previous close of $0.40 on a volume of 1,120,597.

