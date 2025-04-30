OCUGEN Earnings Preview: Recent $OCGN Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

OCUGEN ($OCGN) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $0 and earnings of -$0.06 per share.

OCUGEN Insider Trading Activity

OCUGEN insiders have traded $OCGN stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OCGN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KIRSTEN CASTILLO purchased 25,000 shares for an estimated $22,847

PRABHAVATHI FERNANDES purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $9,095

OCUGEN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 51 institutional investors add shares of OCUGEN stock to their portfolio, and 56 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.