Ocugen Completes Phase 2 Enrollment in OCU410 Clinical Trial for Geographic Atrophy Treatment

Ocugen completed Phase 2 enrollment for OCU410, showing promising safety and efficacy in geographic atrophy treatment.

Ocugen, Inc. has completed enrollment in the Phase 2 portion of its clinical trial for OCU410, a novel gene therapy aimed at treating geographic atrophy (GA) associated with dry age-related macular degeneration (dAMD). The Phase 1/2 study involving 60 subjects showed that OCU410 has a favorable safety profile without serious adverse events and achieved a 44% reduction in lesion growth compared to untreated eyes, as well as a significant improvement in visual function. The trial involved 51 patients randomized to receive either medium or high doses of OCU410 or remain untreated. The results suggest that OCU410 could become a key therapeutic option, reducing the need for frequent injections that are typical with current treatments, and the company plans to advance to a pivotal Phase 3 study in 2026, with regulatory filings anticipated by 2028.

Potential Positives

Completion of Phase 2 enrollment ahead of schedule demonstrates strong progress in the clinical trial for OCU410.

Phase 1/2 study has shown a favorable safety and tolerability profile for OCU410, with no serious adverse events reported.

Significant improvement in lesion growth and visual function in treated subjects versus untreated subjects highlights the potential efficacy of OCU410.

OCU410 is positioned as a one-time treatment option, which could transform the current treatment landscape for geographic atrophy and improve patient quality of life.

Potential Negatives

The press release contains forward-looking statements that highlight uncertainty regarding the potential efficacy and safety of OCU410, emphasizing that preliminary clinical results may not predict future outcomes.

The company warns of significant risks and uncertainties that could impact the results of ongoing and future clinical trials, which could lead to unfavorable new data emerging.

Despite promising initial trial results, the lack of final clinical data raises concerns about the actual performance of OCU410 in humans compared to earlier studies.

FAQ

What is OCU410?

OCU410 is a novel multifunctional modifier gene therapy candidate developed for geographic atrophy (GA) associated with dry age-related macular degeneration (dAMD).

What were the Phase 1/2 trial outcomes for OCU410?

The trial showed favorable safety and tolerability, with no serious adverse events and significant improvements in visual function and lesion growth.

How many patients were randomized in the Phase 2 study?

A total of 51 subjects were randomized into treatment and control groups in the Phase 2 portion of the trial.

What is the expected timeline for OCU410's further development?

Ocugen plans to initiate a pivotal Phase 3 study in 2026 and aims for regulatory filings by 2028.

Why is OCU410 considered a potential breakthrough therapy?

OCU410 is designed as a one-time treatment, which may enhance patient compliance and quality of life compared to current therapies.

Full Release







Phase 1/2 study (N=60) demonstrated favorable safety and tolerability profile with no serious adverse events related to OCU410, including no cases of ischemic optic neuropathy, vasculitis, intraocular inflammation, endophthalmitis or choroidal neovascularization

















Preservation of retinal tissue at 9 months around GA lesions of treated eyes with a single injection of OCU410 in Phase 1 compared favorably to published data on a leading FDA-approved complement inhibitor given monthly or every other month at the same time points













MALVERN, Pa., Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocugen, Inc. (“Ocugen” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: OCGN), a biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel gene and cell therapies, biologics, and vaccines, today announced that dosing is complete, ahead of schedule in the Phase 2 portion of the Phase 1/2 ArMaDa clinical trial for OCU410—a novel multifunctional modifier gene therapy candidate being developed for geographic atrophy (GA), an advanced stage of dry age-related macular degeneration (dAMD). Age-related macular degeneration (AMD) affects 1 in 8 people 60 years and older. The global prevalence of dAMD is 266 million worldwide and by 2050 more than 5 million Americans may suffer from this incurable condition. Today, GA – the later stage of dAMD – affects approximately 2-3 million people in the United States (U.S.) and Europe.





There are limited options for patients with dAMD in the U.S. and current therapies involve frequent (monthly or every other month) injections and have unwanted side effects that can affect vision. These therapies are not approved in Europe, leaving approximately 2 million patients with no therapeutic option.





“Dosing completion is a major accomplishment for our OCU410 program,” said Dr. Shankar Musunuri, Chairman, CEO, and Co-founder of Ocugen. “Based on the multifunctional effect of our modifier gene therapy, the profound unmet medical need, limited treatment options, and the fact that it is designed as a one and done treatment, we believe OCU410 can be a potential blockbuster therapy and the gold standard for treating GA worldwide. The data from this trial will help us design a future pivotal Phase 3 study planned for 2026 and enable our commercial strategy for Biologics License Application (BLA) and Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) filings as soon as 2028.”





“The preliminary efficacy and safety data from the Phase 1/2 study are highly encouraging, demonstrating the potential of OCU410 to improve both structural and functional outcomes,” said Lejla Vajzovic, MD, FASRS, Director of the Duke Surgical Vitreoretinal Fellowship Program and Professor of Ophthalmology, Pediatrics and Biomedical Engineering with Tenure at Duke University Eye Center. “I look forward to the Phase 2 results and believe a one-time gene therapy could reshape the treatment landscape, offering a transformative option for patients.”





GA is a multifactorial disease with a complex etiology that involves genetic and environmental factors. The current treatment options for GA in the U.S. are limited to those targeting a single mechanism—the complement pathway—requiring frequent intravitreal injections, either monthly or every other month. By contrast, OCU410 is a multifunctional modifier gene therapy, which targets multiple pathways associated with GA.





“Given the safety concerns associated with currently approved GA treatments, the encouraging safety and tolerability profile of OCU410 offers a promising treatment option,” said Dr. Huma Qamar, Chief Medical Officer of Ocugen. “With Phase 2 enrollment now complete, OCU410 has the potential to be a one-time treatment, reducing the burden of frequent injections, improving patient compliance, and ultimately enhancing quality of life.”





In the Phase 2 study, the safety and efficacy of OCU410 in patients with GA secondary to dAMD will be assessed. Fifty-one (51) patients were randomized 1:1:1 into either of two treatment groups (medium or high dose) or a control group. In the treatment groups, subjects received a single subretinal 200-µL administration of 5 x 10



10



vector genomes (vg)/mL (medium dose) or 1.5 x 10



11



vg/mL (high dose), while the control group remained untreated.





The ArMaDa clinical trial for OCU410 is being performed at 14 leading retinal surgery centers across the U.S.







About the Phase 1/2 ArMaDa clinical trial







The ArMaDa Phase 1/2 clinical trial will assess the safety of unilateral subretinal administration of OCU410 in subjects with GA and will be conducted in two phases. Phase 1 is a multicenter, open label, dose-escalation study consisting of three dose levels [low dose (2.5×10



10



vg/mL), medium dose (5×10



10



vg/mL), and high dose (1.5 ×10



11



vg/mL)]. Phase 2 is a randomized, outcome assessor-blinded, dose-expansion study in which subjects were randomized in a 1:1:1 ratio to either the medium dose or high dose OCU410 treatment groups or to an untreated control group.







About





dAMD and GA







dAMD affects approximately 10 million Americans and more than 266 million people worldwide. It is characterized by the thinning of the macula, the portion of the retina responsible for clear vision in one’s direct line of sight. dAMD involves the slow deterioration of the retina with submacular drusen (small white or yellow dots on the retina), atrophy, loss of macular function, and central vision impairment. dAMD accounts for 85-90% of all AMD cases.







About





OCU410







OCU410 utilizes an adeno-associated virus (AAV) platform for the retinal delivery of the



RORA



(ROR Related Orphan Receptor A) gene. The RORA protein plays an important role in lipid metabolism, reducing lipofuscin deposits and oxidative stress, and demonstrates an anti-inflammatory role as well as inhibiting the complement system in both



in vitro



and



in vivo



(animal model) studies. These results demonstrate the ability of OCU410 to target multiple pathways linked with dAMD pathophysiology. Ocugen is developing AAV-



RORA



as a one-time gene therapy for the treatment of GA.







About





Ocugen,





Inc.







Ocugen, Inc. is a biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel gene and cell therapies, biologics, and vaccines that improve health and offer hope for patients across the globe. We are making an impact on patients’ lives through courageous innovation—forging new scientific paths that harness our unique intellectual and human capital. Our breakthrough modifier gene therapy platform has the potential to treat multiple retinal diseases with a single product, and we are advancing research in infectious diseases to support public health and orthopedic diseases to address unmet medical needs. Discover more at



www.ocugen.com



and follow us on



X



and



LinkedIn



.







