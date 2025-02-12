News & Insights

Ocugen Completes Dosing In Phase 2 ArMaDa Trial For OCU410 In Geographic Atrophy

February 12, 2025

(RTTNews) - Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN), on Wednesday, announced the completion of dosing ahead of schedule in the Phase 2 portion of its ArMaDa clinical trial for OCU410, a multifunctional modifier gene therapy for the treatment of geographic atrophy or GA secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration or dAMD.

The Phase 2 trial enrolled 51 subjects who were randomized into treatment and control groups to evaluate the efficacy and safety of OCU410.

Preliminary Phase 1/2 data have shown that OCU410 is well-tolerated with no serious adverse events and demonstrated a 44 percent reduction in lesion growth from baseline at nine months.

Additionally, a 2-line (10-letter) improvement in visual function was observed in treated eyes compared to untreated ones. The therapy also showed promise in preserving retinal tissue around GA lesions.

OCU410 is a one-time gene therapy aimed at targeting multiple pathways involved in GA, unlike current therapies that rely on frequent injections and target a single mechanism. The completion of Phase 2 enrollment marks a major milestone in Ocugen's efforts to develop a potentially transformative treatment for GA, with a planned Phase 3 study set for 2026 and a possible Biologics License Application or BLA filing by 2028.

