Ocugen-Bharat Biotech COVID vaccine meets main goals in U.S. trial

Credit: REUTERS/ADNAN ABIDI

January 09, 2023 — 06:22 am EST

Written by Leroy Leo for Reuters ->

Adds details on trial

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Ocugen Inc OCGN.O said on Monday the COVID-19 vaccine developed by its Indian partner Bharat Biotech International Ltd met the main goals of a trial in the United States, sending shares of the U.S. biotech firm 20% higher in premarket trade.

The vaccine, sold under brand name Covaxin, showed an immune response in individuals who had not received a COVID vaccine previously as well as those vaccinated with mRNA vaccines by Pfizer Inc PFE.N and Moderna Inc MRNA.O, meeting its main goals, Ocugen said.

The vaccine was also found to be well-tolerated in both sets of participants, the company said.

(Reporting by Leroy Leo in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Shinjini Ganguli)

((Leroy.Dsouza@thomsonreuters.com ; Twitter: https://twitter.com/LeroyLeo7;))

