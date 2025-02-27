Ocugen Announces FDA Alignment to Advance Phase 2/3 Trial for OCU410ST in Stargardt Disease

Ocugen announces FDA alignment for Phase 2/3 trial of gene therapy OCU410ST for Stargardt disease, showing promising initial results.
Quiver AI Summary
Ocugen, Inc. announced it has received FDA approval to proceed with a Phase 2/3 pivotal clinical trial for its gene therapy OCU410ST, aimed at treating Stargardt disease, which currently has no available treatments. The GARDian trial demonstrated favorable safety, tolerability, and significant improvements in visual function and lesion growth reduction in a Phase 1 study. Ocugen plans to start the confirmatory trial soon, with expectations for a biologics license application submission by 2027. The trial will involve 51 participants, examining changes in lesion size and visual acuity, with one-year data to support the BLA filing. The development represents a critical step in addressing the unmet medical needs of the estimated 44,000 patients in the U.S. with Stargardt disease.
Potential Positives
- Ocugen has received FDA alignment to proceed with a Phase 2/3 pivotal confirmatory clinical trial for OCU410ST, a significant step towards potential market approval.
- The GARDian trial demonstrated a favorable safety profile and significant improvement in visual function, which strengthens the therapeutic credibility of OCU410ST.
- OCU410ST addresses a critical unmet medical need for approximately 44,000 patients in the U.S. suffering from Stargardt disease, enhancing the company's social impact.
- The accelerated clinical development timeline may reduce costs and expedite the availability of a potentially life-changing treatment for Stargardt disease patients.
Potential Negatives
- Clinical trial for OCU410ST is contingent on yet-to-be-verified results from the ongoing Phase 2/3 trial, which poses risks related to the future safety and efficacy of the therapy.
- The forward-looking statements in the press release emphasize significant uncertainties, indicating that the anticipated outcomes may not materialize as expected, which could impact clinical and financial projections.
- The company is still in the early phases of the clinical trial and is facing competition in the biotechnology space, which increases the pressure to achieve successful trial results to maintain investor and market confidence.
FAQ
What is OCU410ST and its purpose?
OCU410ST is a pioneering gene therapy intended to treat Stargardt disease, potentially offering a one-time treatment to improve vision.
What regulatory milestone did Ocugen achieve?
Ocugen reached alignment with the FDA to advance OCU410ST into a Phase 2/3 pivotal confirmatory clinical trial.
What improvements were noted in the GARDian trial?
The GARDian trial showed significant visual function improvement and reduced lesion growth in patients treated with OCU410ST.
Who will participate in the Phase 2/3 clinical trial?
The trial will enroll 51 subjects, with 34 receiving OCU410ST and 17 acting as untreated controls.
When is the potential BLA filing expected?
If successful, Ocugen anticipates filing a biologics license application (BLA) by 2027.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.
$OCGN Insider Trading Activity
$OCGN insiders have traded $OCGN stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OCGN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- KIRSTEN CASTILLO purchased 25,000 shares for an estimated $22,847
- PRABHAVATHI FERNANDES purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $9,095
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$OCGN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 55 institutional investors add shares of $OCGN stock to their portfolio, and 65 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- STATE STREET CORP removed 9,958,409 shares (-62.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,016,519
- ALTIUM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP added 2,350,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $2,331,670
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC added 2,087,632 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,680,543
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 1,334,443 shares (+7.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,074,226
- GSA CAPITAL PARTNERS LLP added 941,423 shares (+460.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $757,845
- RAFFERTY ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 797,331 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $641,851
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 583,634 shares (-60.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $469,825
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
Full Release
MALVERN, Pa., Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocugen, Inc. (Ocugen or the Company) (NASDAQ: OCGN), a pioneering biotechnology leader in gene therapies for blindness diseases, today announced that alignment has been reached with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to move forward with a Phase 2/3 pivotal confirmatory clinical trial for OCU410ST which, if positive, can be the basis of a biologics license application (BLA) submission.
The GARDian trial for OCU410ST demonstrated:
A favorable safety and tolerability profile with no serious adverse events related to OCU410ST, including no cases of ischemic optic neuropathy, vasculitis, intraocular inflammation, endophthalmitis or choroidal neovascularization and no adverse events of special interest
Considerably slower lesion growth (52%) from baseline in treated eyes versus untreated fellow eyes at 6-month follow-up from the Phase 1 study
Clinically meaningful 2-line (10-letter) improvement in visual function (BCVA) at 6-month follow-up from the Phase 1 study, which is statistically significant (p=0.02) in treated eyes
“I am very pleased that the FDA has recognized the promise of Ocugen’s modifier gene therapy for Stargardt disease and accelerated the regulatory pathway for OCU410ST,” said Dr. Shankar Musunuri, Chairman, CEO, and Co-founder of Ocugen. “This new development allows us to initiate a pivotal confirmatory trial for this game-changing, one-time treatment for life in the next few months and prepare for a potential BLA filing by 2027. Now patients suffering from Stargardt disease have a new hope where previously none existed. This achievement furthers our mission to cure blindness diseases.”
Stargardt disease affects 100,000 people in the U.S. and Europe combined, and there is no treatment. OCU410ST received orphan drug designations from the FDA and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) in 2023 and 2024, respectively.
“Getting approval for a Phase 2/3 trial is a pivotal milestone, as this approach has never been explored in clinical trials for Stargardt disease. The FDA’s decision underscores the potential of OCU410ST to meet a critical unmet medical need for the approximately 44,000 Stargardt patients in the U.S.,” said Lejla Vajzovic, MD, FASRS, Director, Duke Surgical Vitreoretinal Fellowship Program, Professor of Ophthalmology, Pediatrics and Biomedical Engineering with Tenure, Adult and Pediatric Vitreoretinal Surgery and Disease, Duke University Eye Center, and Retina Scientific Advisory Board Chair of Ocugen.
The Phase 2/3 clinical trial will randomize 51 subjects, 34 of whom will receive a single, subretinal, 200-μL injection of OCU410ST at a concentration of 1.5 x 10
11
vector genomes (vg)/mL in the eye with worse visual acuity, and 17 of whom will serve as untreated controls. The primary endpoint in the clinical trial is change in atrophic lesion size. Secondary endpoints include visual acuity as measured by best corrected visual acuity (BCVA) and low luminance visual acuity (LLVA) compared to untreated controls. One-year data will be utilized for the BLA filing.
“This approval pathway, established in collaboration with the FDA, has made it possible to expedite the clinical development of OCU410ST by two to three years and has aided in bringing an innovative gene therapy to patients desperate for a treatment option,” said Dr. Huma Qamar, Chief Medical Officer at Ocugen. “Recent data from the OCU410ST clinical trial have shown significant improvements in both structural and functional outcomes. Additionally, OCU410ST has consistently demonstrated a very favorable safety and tolerability profile.”
Accelerating the clinical timeline of OCU410ST will save significant costs in addressing disease burden even sooner than anticipated.
About OCU410ST
OCU410ST utilizes an AAV delivery platform for the retinal delivery of the
RORA
(RAR-Related Orphan Receptor A) gene. It represents Ocugen’s modifier gene therapy approach, which is based on Nuclear Hormone Receptor (NHR) RORA that regulates pathophysiological pathways linked to Stargardt disease, such as lipofuscin formation, oxidative stress, complement formation, inflammation, and cell survival networks.
About Stargardt Disease
Stargardt disease is a genetic eye disorder that causes retinal degeneration and vision loss. Stargardt disease is the most common form of inherited macular degeneration. The progressive vision loss associated with Stargardt disease is caused by the degeneration of photoreceptor cells in the central portion of the retina called the macula.
Decreased central vision due to loss of photoreceptors in the macula is the hallmark of Stargardt disease. Some peripheral vision is usually preserved. Stargardt disease typically develops during childhood or adolescence, but the age of onset and rate of progression can vary. The retinal pigment epithelium (RPE), a layer of cells supporting photoreceptors, is also affected in people with Stargardt disease.
About Ocugen, Inc.
Ocugen, Inc. is a biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel gene and cell therapies, biologics, and vaccines that improve health and offer hope for patients across the globe. We are making an impact on patient’s lives through courageous innovation—forging new scientific paths that harness our unique intellectual and human capital. Our breakthrough modifier gene therapy platform has the potential to treat multiple retinal diseases with a single product, and we are advancing research in infectious diseases to support public health and orthopedic diseases to address unmet medical needs. Discover more at
www.ocugen.com
and follow us on
X
and
LinkedIn
.
Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements
This
press
release
contains
forward-looking
statements
within
the
meaning
of
The
Private
Securities
Litigation
Reform
Act
of
1995,
including,
but
not limited to, statements regarding qualitative assessments of available data, potential benefits, expectations for ongoing clinical trials, anticipated regulatory filings and anticipated development timelines,
which
are
subject
to
risks
and
uncertainties.
We
may,
in
some
cases,
use
terms
such
as
“predicts,” “believes,” “potential,” “proposed,” “continue,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “plans,” “intends,” “may,” “could,” “might,” “will,” “should,”
or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to numerous important factors, risks, and uncertainties that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from our current expectations, including,
but
not
limited
to,
the
risks
that
preliminary,
interim
and
top-line
clinical
trial
results
may
not
be
indicative
of,
and
may
differ
from,
final
clinical data;
the ability of OCU410ST to perform in humans in a manner consistent with nonclinical, preclinical or previous clinical study data;
that
unfavorable
new
clinical
trial
data
may
emerge
in
ongoing
clinical
trials
or
through
further
analyses
of
existing
clinical
trial
data;
that
earlier non-clinical
and
clinical
data
and
testing
of
may
not
be
predictive
of
the
results
or
success
of
later
clinical
trials;
and
that
that
clinical
trial
data
are subject to differing interpretations and assessments, including by regulatory authorities.
These
and
other
risks
and
uncertainties
are
more
fully described
in
our
periodic
filings
with
the
Securities
and
Exchange
Commission
(SEC),
including
the
risk
factors
described
in
the
section
entitled
“Risk Factors”
in
the
quarterly
and
annual
reports
that
we
file
with
the
SEC.
Any
forward-looking
statements
that
we
make
in
this
press
release
speak
only
as of
the
date
of
this
press
release.
Except
as
required
by
law,
we
assume
no
obligation
to
update
forward-looking
statements
contained
in
this
press release whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, after the date of this press release.
Contact:
Tiffany Hamilton
AVP, Head of Communications
Tiffany.Hamilton@ocugen.com
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.