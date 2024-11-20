Ocugen announces EMA granted orphan medicinal product designation for OCU410ST

Ocugen (OCGN) announced that the European Medicines Agency, EMA, has granted orphan medicinal product designation for OCU410ST for the treatment of ABCA4-associated retinopathies including Stargardt disease, retinitis pigmentosa 19, RP19, and cone-rod dystrophy 3, CORD3. “We are deeply honored to receive orphan medicinal product designation from the EMA for OCU410ST. This recognition brings us one step closer to providing a much-needed option for Stargardt patients who currently have no therapies available,” said Dr. Arun Upadhyay, Chief Scientific Officer and Head of R&D at Ocugen. “We are committed to advancing this treatment with urgency and dedication, with the hope of making a meaningful impact on the lives of those affected by this challenging disease.”

