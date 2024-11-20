News & Insights

Ocugen announces EMA granted orphan medicinal product designation for OCU410ST

November 20, 2024 — 07:46 am EST

Ocugen (OCGN) announced that the European Medicines Agency, EMA, has granted orphan medicinal product designation for OCU410ST for the treatment of ABCA4-associated retinopathies including Stargardt disease, retinitis pigmentosa 19, RP19, and cone-rod dystrophy 3, CORD3. “We are deeply honored to receive orphan medicinal product designation from the EMA for OCU410ST. This recognition brings us one step closer to providing a much-needed option for Stargardt patients who currently have no therapies available,” said Dr. Arun Upadhyay, Chief Scientific Officer and Head of R&D at Ocugen. “We are committed to advancing this treatment with urgency and dedication, with the hope of making a meaningful impact on the lives of those affected by this challenging disease.”

OCGN

