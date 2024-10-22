News & Insights

Ocugen announces DSMB for OCU410ST trial approved enrollment for second phase

October 22, 2024 — 07:15 am EDT

Ocugen (OCGN) announced that the Data and Safety Monitoring Board, DSMB, for the OCU410ST GARDian clinical trial recently convened and approved enrollment for the second phase of the Phase 1/2 clinical trial. OCU410ST is a novel modifier gene therapy candidate being developed for Stargardt disease. “We are enthusiastic about the potential of OCU410ST to be the first one-time novel modifier gene therapy for Stargardt disease,” said Huma Qamar, MD, MPH, Chief Medical Officer of Ocugen. “We are encouraged by the prospect of addressing a substantial unmet medical need for the estimated 100,000 Stargardt patients in the U.S. and Europe.”

OCGN

