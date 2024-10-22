Ocugen announces DSMB for OCU410ST trial approved enrollment for second phase

Ocugen (OCGN) announced that the Data and Safety Monitoring Board, DSMB, for the OCU410ST GARDian clinical trial recently convened and approved enrollment for the second phase of the Phase 1/2 clinical trial. OCU410ST is a novel modifier gene therapy candidate being developed for Stargardt disease. “We are enthusiastic about the potential of OCU410ST to be the first one-time novel modifier gene therapy for Stargardt disease,” said Huma Qamar, MD, MPH, Chief Medical Officer of Ocugen. “We are encouraged by the prospect of addressing a substantial unmet medical need for the estimated 100,000 Stargardt patients in the U.S. and Europe.”

