Ocugen Announces Approval to Continue Dosing in Phase 1 Trial of OCU200 Following Favorable Safety Review

Ocugen's OCU200 shows favorable safety in Phase 1 trial, with dosing approved for the second cohort.

Ocugen, Inc. announced that the Data and Safety Monitoring Board has approved the continuation of dosing in the second cohort of the Phase 1 clinical trial for OCU200, a novel fusion protein designed to treat diabetic macular edema (DME). The trial, which evaluates safety through intravitreal injection in three dose cohorts (0.025 mg, 0.05 mg, and 0.1 mg), has reported no serious adverse events linked to OCU200, indicating a favorable safety and tolerability profile. OCU200 aims to address the needs of the 30% to 40% of DME patients who do not respond to existing anti-VEGF therapies by targeting the pathophysiology of DME, diabetic retinopathy, and wet age-related macular degeneration. Ocugen plans to complete the trial by the end of 2025 and will provide safety and efficacy updates throughout the year.

OCU200 has a very favorable safety and tolerability profile, indicating potential for a positive therapeutic impact.

No serious adverse events related to OCU200 have been reported, suggesting high safety in initial trials.

Dosing of the second cohort has been approved, allowing the clinical trial to progress as planned.

OCU200 targets a significant unmet medical need in DME, DR, and wet AMD, presenting a promising opportunity for Ocugen in the ophthalmology market.

The press release includes multiple forward-looking statements that carry inherent uncertainties and risks, which may lead to a disconnect between expectations and actual results.

There is no substantive efficacy data provided, creating uncertainty regarding the drug's ultimate effectiveness despite its favorable safety profile.

Highlighting the unmet medical need without clear timelines or strategic plans may raise concerns about the company's ability to address these needs effectively.

What is OCU200 and what conditions does it aim to treat?

OCU200 is a novel fusion protein targeting diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet age-related macular degeneration.

What safety profile has OCU200 demonstrated in clinical trials?

The OCU200 clinical trial has shown a very favorable safety and tolerability profile, with no serious adverse events reported.

When was the second cohort dosing for OCU200 approved?

The dosing of the second cohort in the OCU200 clinical trial was approved recently by the Data and Safety Monitoring Board.

What innovative mechanism does OCU200 utilize?

OCU200 binds tumstatin to integrin receptors on endothelial cells, potentially reducing inflammation and vascular permeability in eye diseases.

What is Ocugen's focus as a biotechnology company?

Ocugen, Inc. focuses on developing gene and cell therapies, biologics, and vaccines to improve health and address unmet medical needs.

$OCGN insiders have traded $OCGN stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OCGN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KIRSTEN CASTILLO purchased 25,000 shares for an estimated $22,847

PRABHAVATHI FERNANDES purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $9,095

We have seen 55 institutional investors add shares of $OCGN stock to their portfolio, and 65 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $OCGN in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Maxim Group issued a "Buy" rating on 10/15/2024

MALVERN, Pa., March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocugen, Inc. (“Ocugen” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: OCGN), a pioneering biotechnology leader in gene therapies for blindness diseases, today announced that the Data and Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) for the OCU200 clinical trial recently convened and reviewed safety data following dosing of the first cohort in the dose-escalation portion of the Phase 1 study and approved continuation of dosing in the second cohort. OCU200 is a novel fusion protein consisting of two human proteins, tumstatin and transferrin, with the potential to treat diabetic macular edema (DME).





“OCU200 is given intravitreally,” said Peter Chang, MD, FACS, Co-President and Partner of the Massachusetts Eye Research and Surgery Institution (MERSI). “No serious adverse events related to OCU200 have been reported to date.”





The OCU200 Phase 1 clinical trial is a multicenter, open-label, dose-escalation study to assess drug safety via intravitreal injection in three cohorts: low dose (0.025 mg), medium dose (0.05 mg), and high dose (0.1 mg). All subjects will receive two doses six weeks apart, and patients will be followed for up to 6 months.





“It is encouraging that we have successfully completed dosing in the low dose cohort for OCU200, a novel biologic that has a very favorable safety and tolerability profile,” said Dr. Huma Qamar, Chief Medical Officer at Ocugen. “There remains a considerable unmet medical need for the 30% to 40% of DME patients who do not respond to current anti-VEGF therapies. OCU200 holds the promise of potentially benefiting all DME, diabetic retinopathy (DR), and wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD) patients.”





Approximately 12 million people in the United States and 130 million people worldwide are affected by DME, DR, or wet AMD. Patients affected by them share common symptoms, such as blurriness in vision and progressive vision loss, as the diseases progress. The formation of fragile and leaky new blood vessels leads to fluid accumulation in and around the retina, causing damage to vision.





OCU200 has the potential to change the treatment landscape for DME, DR, and wet AMD with its unique mechanism of action, binding the active component—tumstatin—to integrin receptors on active endothelial cells that play a crucial role in disease pathogenesis.





OCU200 brings an innovative biologic candidate to Ocugen’s ophthalmology portfolio targeting blindness diseases. The Company intends to complete the Phase 1 OCU200 clinical trial in the second half of 2025 and to provide preliminary safety and efficacy updates throughout the year.







About OCU200







OCU200 is a recombinant fusion protein that consists of two parts connected by a linker: tumstatin, the active component, acts as an anti-inflammatory, anti-VEGF agent by binding to integrin receptors; and transferrin, which targets the drug to the choroid and retina by binding transferrin receptors on endothelial cells. These features will potentially enable OCU200 to reduce the vascular permeability, inflammation, and neovascularization that drive the pathophysiology of DME, DR, and wet AMD at a significantly lower dose compared to currently approved therapies.







About Ocugen, Inc.







