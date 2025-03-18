Ocugen Announces Approval to Continue Dosing in Phase 1 Trial of OCU200 Following Favorable Safety Review

Ocugen's OCU200 shows favorable safety in Phase 1 trial, with dosing approved for the second cohort.
Ocugen, Inc. announced that the Data and Safety Monitoring Board has approved the continuation of dosing in the second cohort of the Phase 1 clinical trial for OCU200, a novel fusion protein designed to treat diabetic macular edema (DME). The trial, which evaluates safety through intravitreal injection in three dose cohorts (0.025 mg, 0.05 mg, and 0.1 mg), has reported no serious adverse events linked to OCU200, indicating a favorable safety and tolerability profile. OCU200 aims to address the needs of the 30% to 40% of DME patients who do not respond to existing anti-VEGF therapies by targeting the pathophysiology of DME, diabetic retinopathy, and wet age-related macular degeneration. Ocugen plans to complete the trial by the end of 2025 and will provide safety and efficacy updates throughout the year.
Potential Positives
- OCU200 has a very favorable safety and tolerability profile, indicating potential for a positive therapeutic impact.
- No serious adverse events related to OCU200 have been reported, suggesting high safety in initial trials.
- Dosing of the second cohort has been approved, allowing the clinical trial to progress as planned.
- OCU200 targets a significant unmet medical need in DME, DR, and wet AMD, presenting a promising opportunity for Ocugen in the ophthalmology market.
Potential Negatives
- The press release includes multiple forward-looking statements that carry inherent uncertainties and risks, which may lead to a disconnect between expectations and actual results.
- There is no substantive efficacy data provided, creating uncertainty regarding the drug's ultimate effectiveness despite its favorable safety profile.
- Highlighting the unmet medical need without clear timelines or strategic plans may raise concerns about the company's ability to address these needs effectively.
FAQ
What is OCU200 and what conditions does it aim to treat?
OCU200 is a novel fusion protein targeting diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet age-related macular degeneration.
What safety profile has OCU200 demonstrated in clinical trials?
The OCU200 clinical trial has shown a very favorable safety and tolerability profile, with no serious adverse events reported.
When was the second cohort dosing for OCU200 approved?
The dosing of the second cohort in the OCU200 clinical trial was approved recently by the Data and Safety Monitoring Board.
What innovative mechanism does OCU200 utilize?
OCU200 binds tumstatin to integrin receptors on endothelial cells, potentially reducing inflammation and vascular permeability in eye diseases.
What is Ocugen's focus as a biotechnology company?
Ocugen, Inc. focuses on developing gene and cell therapies, biologics, and vaccines to improve health and address unmet medical needs.
$OCGN Insider Trading Activity
$OCGN insiders have traded $OCGN stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OCGN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- KIRSTEN CASTILLO purchased 25,000 shares for an estimated $22,847
- PRABHAVATHI FERNANDES purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $9,095
$OCGN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 55 institutional investors add shares of $OCGN stock to their portfolio, and 65 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- STATE STREET CORP removed 9,958,409 shares (-62.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,016,519
- ALTIUM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP added 2,350,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $2,331,670
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC added 2,087,632 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,680,543
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 1,334,443 shares (+7.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,074,226
- GSA CAPITAL PARTNERS LLP added 941,423 shares (+460.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $757,845
- RAFFERTY ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 797,331 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $641,851
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 583,634 shares (-60.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $469,825
$OCGN Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $OCGN in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Maxim Group issued a "Buy" rating on 10/15/2024
MALVERN, Pa., March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocugen, Inc. (“Ocugen” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: OCGN), a pioneering biotechnology leader in gene therapies for blindness diseases, today announced that the Data and Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) for the OCU200 clinical trial recently convened and reviewed safety data following dosing of the first cohort in the dose-escalation portion of the Phase 1 study and approved continuation of dosing in the second cohort. OCU200 is a novel fusion protein consisting of two human proteins, tumstatin and transferrin, with the potential to treat diabetic macular edema (DME).
“OCU200 is given intravitreally,” said Peter Chang, MD, FACS, Co-President and Partner of the Massachusetts Eye Research and Surgery Institution (MERSI). “No serious adverse events related to OCU200 have been reported to date.”
The OCU200 Phase 1 clinical trial is a multicenter, open-label, dose-escalation study to assess drug safety via intravitreal injection in three cohorts: low dose (0.025 mg), medium dose (0.05 mg), and high dose (0.1 mg). All subjects will receive two doses six weeks apart, and patients will be followed for up to 6 months.
“It is encouraging that we have successfully completed dosing in the low dose cohort for OCU200, a novel biologic that has a very favorable safety and tolerability profile,” said Dr. Huma Qamar, Chief Medical Officer at Ocugen. “There remains a considerable unmet medical need for the 30% to 40% of DME patients who do not respond to current anti-VEGF therapies. OCU200 holds the promise of potentially benefiting all DME, diabetic retinopathy (DR), and wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD) patients.”
Approximately 12 million people in the United States and 130 million people worldwide are affected by DME, DR, or wet AMD. Patients affected by them share common symptoms, such as blurriness in vision and progressive vision loss, as the diseases progress. The formation of fragile and leaky new blood vessels leads to fluid accumulation in and around the retina, causing damage to vision.
OCU200 has the potential to change the treatment landscape for DME, DR, and wet AMD with its unique mechanism of action, binding the active component—tumstatin—to integrin receptors on active endothelial cells that play a crucial role in disease pathogenesis.
OCU200 brings an innovative biologic candidate to Ocugen’s ophthalmology portfolio targeting blindness diseases. The Company intends to complete the Phase 1 OCU200 clinical trial in the second half of 2025 and to provide preliminary safety and efficacy updates throughout the year.
About OCU200
OCU200 is a recombinant fusion protein that consists of two parts connected by a linker: tumstatin, the active component, acts as an anti-inflammatory, anti-VEGF agent by binding to integrin receptors; and transferrin, which targets the drug to the choroid and retina by binding transferrin receptors on endothelial cells. These features will potentially enable OCU200 to reduce the vascular permeability, inflammation, and neovascularization that drive the pathophysiology of DME, DR, and wet AMD at a significantly lower dose compared to currently approved therapies.
About Ocugen, Inc.
Ocugen, Inc. is a biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel gene and cell therapies, biologics, and vaccines that improve health and offer hope for patients across the globe. We are making an impact on patients’ lives through courageous innovation—forging new scientific paths that harness our unique intellectual and human capital. Our breakthrough modifier gene therapy platform has the potential to treat multiple retinal diseases with a single product, and we are advancing research in infectious diseases to support public health and orthopedic diseases to address unmet medical needs. Discover more at
www.ocugen.com
and follow us on
X
and
LinkedIn
.
Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements
This
press
release
contains
forward-looking
statements
within
the
meaning
of
The
Private
Securities
Litigation
Reform
Act
of
1995,
including,
but
not limited to, statements regarding qualitative assessments of available data, potential benefits, expectations for ongoing clinical trials, anticipated regulatory filings and anticipated development timelines,
which
are
subject
to
risks
and
uncertainties.
We
may,
in
some
cases,
use
terms
such
as
“predicts,” “believes,” “potential,” “proposed,” “continue,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “plans,” “intends,” “may,” “could,” “might,” “will,” “should,”
or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to numerous important factors, risks, and uncertainties that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from our current expectations, including,
but
not
limited
to,
the
risks
that
preliminary,
interim
and
top-line
clinical
trial
results
may
not
be
indicative
of,
and
may
differ
from,
final
clinical data;
the ability of OCU200 to perform in humans in a manner consistent with nonclinical or preclinical study data;
that
unfavorable
new
clinical
trial
data
may
emerge
in
ongoing
clinical
trials
or
through
further
analyses
of
existing
clinical
trial
data;
that
earlier non-clinical
and
clinical
data
and
testing
of
may
not
be
predictive
of
the
results
or
success
of
later
clinical
trials;
and
that
that
clinical
trial
data
are subject to differing interpretations and assessments, including by regulatory authorities.
These
and
other
risks
and
uncertainties
are
more
fully described
in
our
periodic
filings
with
the
Securities
and
Exchange
Commission
(SEC),
including
the
risk
factors
described
in
the
section
entitled
“Risk Factors”
in
the
quarterly
and
annual
reports
that
we
file
with
the
SEC.
Any
forward-looking
statements
that
we
make
in
this
press
release
speak
only
as of
the
date
of
this
press
release.
Except
as
required
by
law,
we
assume
no
obligation
to
update
forward-looking
statements
contained
in
this
press release whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, after the date of this press release.
Contact:
Tiffany Hamilton
AVP, Head of Communications
Tiffany.Hamilton@ocugen.com
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.