Ocugen Adds One New Risk Factor

Shares of clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN) have gained an astronomical 2,703% over the past 12 months. However, in its recent Q3 results, OCGN’s bottom-line fell short of the Street’s expectations.

Notably, OCGN submitted an emergency use authorization for Covaxin with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for pediatric patients in the age group of 2-18.

With these developments in mind, let us take a look at the changes in OCGN’s key risk factors that investors should know.

Risk Factors

According to the TipRanks Risk Factors tool, OCGN’s top two risk categories are Tech & Innovation, and Finance & Corporate, accounting for 30% and 24% of the total 74 risks identified, respectively. In its recent Q3 report, the company has added one key risk factor under the Legal & Regulatory risk category.

The new risk pertains to OCGN’s emergency use authorization (EUA) application for Covaxin. It is likely that the FDA may not grant OCGN the EUA for pediatric use. In the event that OCGN does receive the authorization, but does not receive the supplemental Biologics License Application approval, then the EUA would be revoked once the COVID-19 emergency terminates.

Additionally, OCGN would also face heightened competition from other companies and may not be able to compete effectively. (See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks)

Compared to a sector average of 20%, OCGN’s Legal & Regulatory risk factor is at 23%.

Wall Street’s Take

In response to the company's Q3 performance, Noble Financial analyst Robert LeBoyer reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $15.

The analyst noted that the Q3 loss was wider than his estimates due to higher R&D expenditure associated with regulatory expenses, and the start of the Covaxin immune-bridging study.

LeBoyer added that the Canadian approval process for Covaxin is progressing as per expectations. The analyst expects the approval from Canada in 2022 and from the U.S. in 2023.

Consensus on the Street is a Moderate Buy based on 2 Buys and 2 Holds. The average Ocugen price target of $8.75 implies a potential upside of 7.63% for the stock.

Related News:

RBC, Epilogue Wills Offer Affordable Online Will Option

Lemonade Adds One Key Risk Factor

Understanding RingCentral’s Risk Factors

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.