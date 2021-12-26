Ocugen: Will this Biopharma Fulfill its Vision?

I am neutral on Ocugen (OCGN), as its strong growth potential, general support from Wall Street analysts, and high upside potential relative to its consensus price target are offset by its current steep losses and highly speculative outlook.

Ocugen is a biopharmaceutical company that is involved in discovering, developing, and marketing gene therapies designed to cure blindness-causing disease and developing a COVID-19 vaccine.

Strengths

Ocugen’s innovative modifier gene therapy platform is working to treat several retinal diseases with a single drug — a candidate that will target various eye diseases. The company’s new biologic product candidate is designed to offer improved therapy to patients with complex, underserved diseases like wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and diabetic macular edema.

The company is also developing a COVID-19 vaccine, COVAXIN, in partnership with Bharat Biotech, for the American and Canadian markets.

Recent Results

In the third quarter of 2021, Ocugen Inc. filed an application for Emergency Use Authorization with the FDA for the use of COVAXIN for people between the ages of 2 and 18. The company believes that its vaccine candidate can fulfill a need that is not met by the other U.S.-based COVID-19 vaccines.

In September, Ocugen increased its collaboration with a Chinese vaccine company, CanSino Biologics, on the development of a new gene therapy candidate, OCU400, to include the OCU410 candidate. The Chinese company will be responsible for the chemistry and development, and will manage the cost related to these activities.

Ocugen’s research and development expenses stood at $6.3 million, compared to $1.5 million incurred by the end of September 30, 2020. The company’s general and administrative expense for the three months of the quarter stood at $4.5 million as compared to $1.7 million, on a year-over-year basis.

The company reported a net loss of $0.05 per share for the quarter, as compared to $0.07 in the previous year’s quarter.

At the end of the third quarter of 2021, the company posted cash, cash equivalent, and restricted cash of $107.5 million. This is in comparison to the $24.2 million on December 30, 2020. The company had 198.9 million outstanding common stock shares as of September 2021.

Valuation Metrics

OCGN stock is very difficult to value, due to the fact that it is not consistently profitable, does not have a lengthy trading history, and is growing rapidly with rather choppy results. The company is current running up substantial losses, but is expected to grow rapidly into profitability in 2022. Its current price to normalized 2022 earnings ratio is 12.3 times, which seems very reasonable for a company with its growth profile.

Wall Street’s Take

From Wall Street analysts, OCGN earns a Moderate Buy analyst consensus based on 2 Buy ratings, 2 Hold ratings, and 0 Sell ratings in the past 3 months. Additionally, the average OCGN price target of $8.75 puts the upside potential at 65.09%.

Summary and Conclusions

Ocugen is a high-risk, high reward bet on the company’s research and development team’s ability to deliver on its pipeline of promising products. At the moment, the company is running up steep losses but has a very strong pipeline and is expected to be generating significant profits beginning in 2022.

While the stock looks reasonably valued based on 2022 profit projections, the staying power and future growth of that profitability depend largely on the competence of the research and development team. Unfortunately, they are relatively unproven, given that the company has yet to achieve profitability. As a result, investors should keep in mind that OCGN stock is highly speculative.

Disclosure: At the time of publication, Samuel Smith did not have a position in any of the securities mentioned in this article.

