Octopus Titan VCT Issues New Equity Shares

Octopus Titan VCT (GB:OTV2) has released an update.

Octopus Titan VCT plc has announced the issuance of 491,286 new Ordinary Shares at a price of 60.5p each, which will be admitted to the Official List and commence trading on the London Stock Exchange around June 11, 2024. This move is part of an arrangement allowing investors to pay their advisers less than the standard ongoing charge, and it brings the company’s total issued share capital to 1,678,167,186 voting rights. The company provides this update as a regulatory compliance measure to keep shareholders informed.

