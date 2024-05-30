Octopus Titan VCT Announces New Share Issuance

Octopus Titan VCT (GB:OTV2) has released an update.

Octopus Titan VCT PLC has issued over 12.8 million Ordinary Shares at 60.5p each to shareholders opting for shares instead of the interim dividend and will start trading on the London Stock Exchange around June 13, 2024. Directors and Octopus Ventures team members participated in the allotment, with the company’s total voting rights now standing at 1.69 billion. This information is crucial for shareholders to understand changes in their stake in the company.

