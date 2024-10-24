News & Insights

Octopus Titan VCT Adjusts Share Capital and Voting Rights

October 24, 2024 — 11:32 am EDT

Octopus Titan VCT (GB:OTV2) has released an update.

Octopus Titan VCT has announced the repurchase and cancellation of over 19.5 million of its own Ordinary shares, which now adjusts its total voting rights to 1.65 billion shares. This move can impact shareholder calculations regarding their interest in the company, following the rules set by the Financial Conduct Authority.

