Octopus Renewables Reacquires Shares to Boost Value

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust has repurchased 200,000 of its own shares at an average price of 79.4 pence per share. These shares will be held in treasury, adjusting the total number of voting rights in the company to 559,461,389. This move comes as part of the company’s strategy to manage its capital efficiently, potentially enhancing shareholder value.

