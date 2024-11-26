Octopus Renewables Buys Back Shares for Treasury

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust Plc (GB:ORIT) has released an update.
Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust Plc has repurchased 50,000 of its own ordinary shares at 71.6 pence each, adding to its treasury holdings. This move aligns with the authority granted at their recent annual meeting, impacting the total voting rights available to shareholders. Such transactions are pivotal in managing shareholder interests and optimizing financial strategies.
