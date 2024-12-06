Octopus Renewables Boosts Treasury with Share Buyback

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust Plc (GB:ORIT) has released an update.

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust Plc has repurchased 50,000 ordinary shares at 68.1 pence each, which will be held in treasury. This transaction brings the total number of shares held in treasury to over 7.6 million, with the total issued share capital standing at approximately 564.9 million shares. This move affects the voting rights calculation for shareholders, now at 557.3 million.

