Octopus Renewables Announces Board Transition Plans

December 05, 2024 — 10:17 am EST

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust Plc (GB:ORIT) has released an update.

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust plc has announced the upcoming retirement of non-executive director Audrey McNair, who will step down at the next Annual General Meeting in June 2025. McNair, known for her leadership in the Audit and Risk Committee, will be replaced in due course. This transition signifies ORIT’s commitment to its succession plans and strategic board evolution.

