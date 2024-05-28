Octopus Investments Ups Stake in Mortgage Advice Bureau

News & Insights

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) (GB:MAB1) has released an update.

In a significant move, Octopus Investments Limited has increased its stake in Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC, crossing the threshold on 24th May 2024, resulting in a new total of 7.03% voting rights. This change in shareholding was officially notified to the company on 28th May 2024, marking an increase from the previous notification where Octopus Investments Limited held 6.05% of the voting rights.

