Octopus Investments Boosts Stake in Mortgage Advice Bureau

Octopus Investments Limited has increased its stake in Mortgage Advice Bureau Holdings, crossing the 8% threshold in voting rights. This acquisition marks a rise from their previous 7.12% position, indicating a growing interest and influence in the company. The move is likely to attract attention from investors monitoring stock movements in the financial sector.

