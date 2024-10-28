Octopus Investments Boosts Stake in M&C Saatchi

M&C Saatchi plc (GB:SAA) has released an update.

M&C Saatchi PLC has announced that Octopus Investments Limited has increased its voting rights in the company to 12.47%, crossing a threshold on October 25, 2024. This move signals a stronger influence by Octopus Investments in M&C Saatchi’s corporate decisions, which could impact the company’s strategic direction.

