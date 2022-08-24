US Markets
XGN

Octopus Energy buys stake in solar and battery business Exagen

Contributor
Nora Buli Reuters
Published

Britain's Octopus Energy Group has bought a 24% stake in large-scale battery developer and solar power company Exagen through a new renewables fund, it said on Wednesday.

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Britain's Octopus Energy Group has bought a 24% stake in large-scale battery developer and solar power company Exagen through a new renewables fund, it said on Wednesday.

The Exagen stake is the debut investment for the Octopus Energy Development Partnership (OEDP), which is managed by Octopus Energy Generation and has earmarked 220 million pounds ($259.78 million) for solar, onshore wind and energy storage projects in the UK and the rest of Europe.

The deal with Exagen includes an option to purchase a standalone battery capable of exporting the equivalent electricity usage of 235,000 homes from 2027, the group said.

The agreement also covers the purchase of three solar farms including battery storage with a combined 400 megawatts (MW) of capacity, which are due to begin operating in 2023, Octopus Energy added.

"The more new green power we can build, the faster we can reduce our dependence on gas imports and drive down energy bills for people in the UK and the rest of Europe," Zoisa North-Bond, chief executive of Octopus Energy Generation, said in a statement.

($1 = 0.8469 pounds)

(Reporting by Nora Buli in Oslo Editing by David Goodman)

((Nora.Buli@thomsonreuters.com; (+47) 21 04 05 56; Reuters Messaging: nora.buli.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

XGN

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular