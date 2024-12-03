News & Insights

Octopus Apollo VCT: Director’s Associate Buys Shares

December 03, 2024 — 04:12 am EST

Octopus Apollo VCT (GB:OAP3) has released an update.

Octopus Apollo VCT PLC has announced a transaction involving Sarah Boulton, a person closely associated with their Non-Executive Director, Murray Steele. The transaction involved the purchase of 20,436 ordinary shares at £0.526 each, conducted on the London Stock Exchange. This move highlights active engagement from individuals linked to the company’s management, potentially indicating confidence in the company’s prospects.

