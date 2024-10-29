News & Insights

Stocks

Octopus AIM VCT Expands Share Capital with New Issuance

October 29, 2024 — 11:32 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Octopus AIM VCT (GB:OOA) has released an update.

Octopus AIM VCT plc has successfully issued over 12.6 million Ordinary Shares at 56.3p each, as part of a joint offer with Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc to raise £20 million. These shares are expected to be listed on the London Stock Exchange by mid-November 2024, increasing the company’s total share capital to over 217 million shares. This move offers shareholders a chance to assess their holdings in line with the FCA’s disclosure rules.

For further insights into GB:OOA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.