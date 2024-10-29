Octopus AIM VCT Expands Share Capital with New Issuance

Octopus AIM VCT (GB:OOA) has released an update.

Octopus AIM VCT plc has successfully issued over 12.6 million Ordinary Shares at 56.3p each, as part of a joint offer with Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc to raise £20 million. These shares are expected to be listed on the London Stock Exchange by mid-November 2024, increasing the company’s total share capital to over 217 million shares. This move offers shareholders a chance to assess their holdings in line with the FCA’s disclosure rules.

