Octopus AIM VCT Executes Share Buyback

Octopus AIM VCT plc has announced the buyback and subsequent cancellation of 346,056 of its ordinary shares, which were purchased at a price of 63.2p each. Following this transaction, the company’s issued share capital and total voting rights stand at 202,421,856 ordinary shares. Shareholders are reminded to use this updated figure as the basis for any notifications they might need to make under the Financial Conduct Authority’s rules.

