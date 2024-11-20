News & Insights

Octopus AIM VCT 2 Strengthens Leadership with New Appointment

November 20, 2024 — 03:37 am EST

Octopus AIM VCT 2 (GB:OSEC) has released an update.

Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc has announced the appointment of Brad Ormsby as a Non-Executive Director at Software Circle plc, effective from September 18, 2024. This move highlights the company’s ongoing strategic efforts to strengthen its leadership team. Investors in the financial market may find this development noteworthy as it could impact the company’s future direction.

