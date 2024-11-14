News & Insights

Octopus AIM VCT 2 Reduces Share Capital Through Buyback

November 14, 2024 — 11:02 am EST

Octopus AIM VCT 2 (GB:OSEC) has released an update.

Octopus AIM VCT 2 has bought back and canceled 807,242 of its own ordinary shares at 38.99p each, reducing its total share capital to 193,761,463 shares. This move could impact shareholder calculations regarding their interest in the company as per regulatory guidelines. Investors might find this development noteworthy as it reflects the company’s strategic financial decisions.

