Octopus AIM VCT 2 Expands Share Issuance for Market Growth

Octopus AIM VCT 2 (GB:OSEC) has released an update.

Octopus AIM VCT 2 has announced the issuance of 9,394,966 new ordinary shares priced at 43.9p each, as part of a joint offer to raise £20 million, with a £10 million over-allotment facility. The shares are expected to begin trading on the London Stock Exchange by mid-November 2024, increasing the company’s total voting rights to 194,568,705 shares. This move is aimed at strengthening the company’s capital structure and offering investors a new opportunity to engage with the market.

For further insights into GB:OSEC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.