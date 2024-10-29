News & Insights

Octopus AIM VCT 2 Expands Share Issuance for Market Growth

October 29, 2024 — 12:12 pm EDT

Octopus AIM VCT 2 (GB:OSEC) has released an update.

Octopus AIM VCT 2 has announced the issuance of 9,394,966 new ordinary shares priced at 43.9p each, as part of a joint offer to raise £20 million, with a £10 million over-allotment facility. The shares are expected to begin trading on the London Stock Exchange by mid-November 2024, increasing the company’s total voting rights to 194,568,705 shares. This move is aimed at strengthening the company’s capital structure and offering investors a new opportunity to engage with the market.

