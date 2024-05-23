Octopus AIM VCT 2 Executes Share Buyback

Octopus AIM VCT 2 (GB:OSEC) has released an update.

Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc has bought back and cancelled 201,620 of its own shares at a price of 48.88p each, affecting the company’s issued share capital and total voting rights, which now stand at 183,467,725 ordinary shares. The transaction is relevant for shareholders to monitor their shareholding percentage in compliance with the Financial Conduct Authority’s rules.

