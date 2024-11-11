October Sales Trend Reveals Costco's Firm Hold on Market Dominance

Costco Wholesale Corporation COST has reaffirmed its strong presence in the retail sector with decent sales results for October 2024. In a market where value remains a top priority for consumers, Costco’s distinctive membership structure, attractive pricing strategy and unwavering customer loyalty have allowed the company to sustain its leadership despite facing a tough operating climate.



Let’s delve into the details of Costco's recent performance.

Costco's October Sales Signal Strength

COST’s comparable sales for October illustrate its market strength across various regions. For the four weeks ended Nov. 3, comparable sales in the United States grew 4.1%, while Canada and Other International markets saw increases of 8% and 7.1%, respectively. The total company comparable sales rose 5.1%. This stellar performance follows consecutive increases of 6.7% and 5% in September and August, respectively.



When adjusting for the effects of gasoline prices and foreign exchange rates, Costco’s comparable sales paint an even more impressive picture. In the United States, comparable sales, excluding these factors, rose 5.8% in September, while Canada and Other International markets posted gains of 8.7% and 8.4%, respectively. The company’s total comparable sales, excluding these external factors, increased 6.5%.



One of the standout aspects of Costco’s October performance was its 19.3% increase in e-commerce comparable sales. Excluding the impacts of gasoline prices and foreign exchange, the metric was up by an equivalent rate. The surge in online sales underscores the company's effective digital strategy and ability to cater to the evolving shopping preferences of consumers.



As a result, Costco's net sales for October increased 7.2%, reaching $20.03 billion, up from $18.68 billion in the same period last year. This follows a sales improvement of 9% and 7.1% reported in September and August, reflecting a strong and consistent sales performance in the past few months.



The October results were slightly impacted by a shift in sales driven by unusual consumer behavior related to the hurricanes and port strikes in September. This pull-forward effect reduced October's total and comparable sales by just over one percent in the United States and just under one percent globally.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Costco’s Consistent Growth Keeps Investors Optimistic

Costco’s performance in October showcases its continued dominance in the retail sector, driven by strong sales growth both in-store and online. The company’s ability to maintain growth across various regions, coupled with its successful e-commerce strategy, positions it well for continued success. While external disruptions slightly affected the October numbers, Costco’s consistent performance and solid fundamentals make it a reliable player in the competitive retail space.



Shares of this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company have advanced 21.8% in the past six months compared with the Retail – Discount Stores industry’s rise of 11.5%.

3 Other Picks You Can’t Miss Out On

Walmart WMT, which operates a chain of hypermarkets, discount department stores and grocery stores, currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. WMT has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 6.9%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Walmart’s current financial-year sales and earnings implies growth of around 4.7% and 9.9%, respectively, from the year-ago reported numbers.



Target Corporation TGT, a general merchandise retailer, currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. TGT has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 20.3%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Target’s current financial-year earnings implies growth of around 6.8% from the year-ago reported numbers.



The Kroger Co. KR, which operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States, currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. KR has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of nearly 8.2%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Kroger’s current quarter’s sales and earnings indicates growth of 1% and 3.2%, respectively, from the year-ago reported numbers.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Target Corporation (TGT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Walmart Inc. (WMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Kroger Co. (KR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

