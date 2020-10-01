Markets

October Might Reverse Effects of a Fateful September: 5 Picks

Contributor
Tirthankar Chakraborty Zacks
Published
declined more or less 1% in October the Conference Board US Consumers Gain Confidence in Economy: 5 Winners MNI Indicators Dow Jones Market Data

5 Best Stocks to Buy in October

Growth Score the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here. Bulls and Bears Locked in Slugfest: Here's How to Play It Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings AAWW Best Buy Co., Inc. BBY Beazer Homes USA, Inc. BZH 1800 FLOWERS.COM, Inc. FLWS Zoom Video Communications, Inc. ZM

Zacks’ Single Best Pick to Double

Click Here, See It Free >>
Click to get this free report

Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY): Free Stock Analysis Report

1800 FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (FLWS): Free Stock Analysis Report

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (BZH): Free Stock Analysis Report

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings (AAWW): Free Stock Analysis Report

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Zacks

    Zacks is the leading investment research firm focusing on stock research, analysis and recommendations. In 1978, our founder discovered the power of earnings estimate revisions to enable profitable investment decisions. Today, that discovery is still the heart of the Zacks Rank. A wealth of resources for individual investors is available at www.zacks.com.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular