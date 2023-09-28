October Kicks Off With a Lot on the Line

A new month and quarter kick off next week, featuring plenty of data and events that could move the needle on Wall Street. Investors are tracking the political wire, where the first government shutdown since 2013 could be a catalyst for volatility next week if Congress cannot agree on a spending bill. The ongoing United Auto Workers (UAW) strike is another event to watch that could inject some choppiness into the stock market.

Earnings reports from Cal-Maine Foods (CALM), Carnival (CCL), Conagra (CAG), Constellation Brands (STZ), McCormick (MKC), and Levi Strauss (LEVI) will be highlighting the earnings docket.

Below is a list of key market events scheduled for the upcoming week. All economic dates listed below are tentative and subject to change.

The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) manufacturing report and construction spending data are due out on Monday, October 2.

Tuesday, October 3 brings job openings data.

The ADP employment report, factory orders, and the ISM services report is due on Wednesday, October 4.

Jobless data and a trade deficit update are scheduled for Thursday, October 5.

Friday, October 6 features the employment report, unemployment rate, hourly wages, and consumer credit data.

